Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ClockworkPrimedia BroadcastingAsk AfrikaLoeriesIncubetaBusiness and Arts South AfricaRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRed & YellowDelta Victor BravoDentsueMediaAFDAWavemakerVERVETractor OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Newspapers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


City Press denies 'brown envelope' allegations

11 Oct 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
City Press has dismissed social media allegations that its reporter has been paid to write articles.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

In recent weeks City Press published a series of articles on how the minister of labour had to pull the plug on a R5bn employment creation deal between the Thuja Capital Fund and the UIF.

According to the publication, the deal was initially aimed at generating thousands of sustainable, long-term employment opportunities, establishing market connections, and expanding supply chains.

The latest article shed light on allegations that the director-general of the department of employment and labour, Thobile Lamati, purportedly directed UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping to expedite a R2bn payment from this deal, even before its formal conclusion.

City Press editor in-chief Mondli Makhanya said the publication has adhered to the SA Press Code in the investigations.

“As City Press, we are extremely perturbed by these underhand schemes that are being used to tarnish our reporting on a very important subject. During the reporting on this matter, we have adhered to the high ethics contained in the SA Press Code and our own code of conduct.

Source: RVI Sanef and Standard Bank find common ground on Daily Maverick issue
Standard Bank apologises to Daily Maverick, meets with Sanef

26 Sep 2023

"As much as it is a great public good, social media can also be used for nefarious purposes. The spreading of this fake email is a classic example of this misuse. Our duty to the public and the truth demands that we do not allow ourselves to be intimidated by such low tactics."

Bullying

Sanef said in a statement that for a long period journalists have been subjected to smear campaigns and bullying.

“Sanef stands for ethical and high standards in journalism. As an organisation we would be the first to condemn any corrupt or unethical behaviour by any journalist. Not only does the spread of fake news malign the integrity of the people targeted by such claims but also threatens their physical safety and that of their families.

“In recent times we have seen a rise in deliberate disinformation and misinformation which is intended to not only mislead audiences but also meant to destabilise societies. The spread of fake news is much more destructive and not just an innocuous act of sharing content.”

They said members of the public must try and verify information they receive through reputable news organisations before spreading it or sharing with others.

NextOptions
Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: journalist, fraud, SANEF, City Press, bullying, payment, allegations, UIF, Thobile Lamati, Karabo Ledwaba

Related

Gregory Edwards, Sbusiso Gumbi, Iris Fynn and Jolene Roelofse in conversation. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
#Loeries2023: Bridging the gap by empowering African creativity23 hours ago
DJ Sbu in conversation with SABC's head of content Lala Tuku and head of African Language Station Sbongi Ngcobo. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
#Loeries2023: Is the SABC still relevant in the digital age?6 Oct 2023
The ARB ruled that children should not be exposed to the ad. Source: Supplied.
ARB says Fear F*kol billboard must be changed or taken down5 Oct 2023
Lianne Williams is the marketing directorat Vuma. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheBrandManager: Lianne Williams, Vumatel's marketing director28 Sep 2023
Source:
Burkina Faso junta suspends French magazine over 'untruthful' articles26 Sep 2023
Source: RVI Sanef and Standard Bank find common ground on Daily Maverick issue
Standard Bank apologises to Daily Maverick, meets with Sanef26 Sep 2023
Zoleka Mandela has died. Source: Instagram.
Zoleka Mandela dies after complications with cancer26 Sep 2023
Source: Kiara Affat, Daily Maverick On Tuesday, 19 September, security personnel at Standard Bank, manhandled Daily Maverick reporter Lerato Mutsila
Standard Bank security, Sanef Sikuvile Journalism Awards sponsors, manhandle Daily Maverick reporter22 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz