City Press denies 'brown envelope' allegations

City Press has dismissed social media allegations that its reporter has been paid to write articles.

In recent weeks City Press published a series of articles on how the minister of labour had to pull the plug on a R5bn employment creation deal between the Thuja Capital Fund and the UIF.

According to the publication, the deal was initially aimed at generating thousands of sustainable, long-term employment opportunities, establishing market connections, and expanding supply chains.

The latest article shed light on allegations that the director-general of the department of employment and labour, Thobile Lamati, purportedly directed UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping to expedite a R2bn payment from this deal, even before its formal conclusion.

City Press editor in-chief Mondli Makhanya said the publication has adhered to the SA Press Code in the investigations.

“As City Press, we are extremely perturbed by these underhand schemes that are being used to tarnish our reporting on a very important subject. During the reporting on this matter, we have adhered to the high ethics contained in the SA Press Code and our own code of conduct.

"As much as it is a great public good, social media can also be used for nefarious purposes. The spreading of this fake email is a classic example of this misuse. Our duty to the public and the truth demands that we do not allow ourselves to be intimidated by such low tactics."

Bullying

Sanef said in a statement that for a long period journalists have been subjected to smear campaigns and bullying.

“Sanef stands for ethical and high standards in journalism. As an organisation we would be the first to condemn any corrupt or unethical behaviour by any journalist. Not only does the spread of fake news malign the integrity of the people targeted by such claims but also threatens their physical safety and that of their families.

“In recent times we have seen a rise in deliberate disinformation and misinformation which is intended to not only mislead audiences but also meant to destabilise societies. The spread of fake news is much more destructive and not just an innocuous act of sharing content.”

They said members of the public must try and verify information they receive through reputable news organisations before spreading it or sharing with others.