Loeries

Chicken Licken wins Brand of the Year at the Loerie Awards for the 7th consecutive year

11 Oct 2023
Issued by: Joe Public
This year, the Loeries celebrated a remarkable milestone - 45 years of championing creativity in the industry. The official rankings serve as a benchmark for performance in the brand communications industry in South Africa and the Middle East and inform the WARC Creative 100 rankings globally.
Chicken Licken wins Brand of the Year at the Loerie Awards for the 7th consecutive year

Growth agency, Joe Public, celebrated its Loeries performance this year, securing a total of 26 wins across various categories for multiple clients, including Amnesty International, Apartheid Museum, Chicken Licken, Engen, Nedbank, POWA, SAB (AB InBev), and Uber Eats. These wins are clear evidence of the agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional creative solutions inspired by its growth purpose. The growth of its people, its clients, and its country, through the power of creativity.

The biggest standout achievement for the agency was Chicken Licken's seventh consecutive win as the Loeries 2023 Brand of the Year. This accomplishment was a major cause for celebration for Joe Public as it is unprecedented in recent Loeries history. It's a testament to the exceptional partnership that exists between the agency and Chicken Licken, as they continue to push creative boundaries together.

Additionally, the agency celebrated the growth of one of their own, Bernice Puleng Mosala, a talented copywriter at Joe Public. She was named the Loeries Young Creative of 2023, an accolade that speaks to her rapidly developing skills and dedication. Bernice exemplifies the agency's philosophy of fostering growth through creativity.

“Receiving recognition at the Loeries for our work is a fantastic accolade for Joe Public as well as our clients. Being ranked amongst some of the best agencies in the AME region inspires us to continue to be better than our best, as we believe there can be no growth without work,” comments Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer.

“Seeing the calibre of work from other agencies pushes us to continually strive to produce excellent and relevant South African work, as we look to transform our industry into a shining example to the world,” adds Khuthala Gala-Holten, co-managing director.

For the official 2023 rankings, please visit the Loeries website.

BrandTitleProductAward
Bernice Puleng MosalaIntegrated CopywriterGold
Chicken LickenChildish Parents - Mbappe, Durag, Mitchells PlainChicky LickyCampaign Gold
Chicken LickenUndefeated Since ForeverBrandGold
Chicken LickenThank You For Complaining - Gwijo Avenue, S.N.E, Keith JulukaBrandCampaign Silver
Chicken LickenNot So Secret, Secret Menu - Post Man, Surprise PartySecret MenuCampaign Silver
Chicken LickenLife Choices - Junior, Leap Year, BaldieLunch MealCampaign Silver
Chicken LickenUnbelievable - Mistaken Identity, Man From The Future, Found A Lost LoverEasy Bucks®️ MealsCampaign Silver
NedbankReality CheckInvestmentsSilver
Amnesty InternationalThe Real Maternity IssueAmnesty InternationalSilver
Chicken LickenUndefeated Since ForeverBrandSilver
Chicken LickenUnbelievableEasy Bucks®️ MealsSilver
Amnesty InternationalThe Real Maternity IssueAmnesty InternationalBronze
Chicken LickenGwijo FormationsBrandBronze
Apartheid MuseumUncensored FreedomBrandBronze
Chicken LickenGwijo FormationsBrandBronze
POWARape Portraits - Rape Portrait 1, Rape Portrait 2, Rape Portrait 3Non-Profit OrganisationCampaign Bronze
SAB (AB InBev)Zikhethele - Isinqumo Ngesakho - Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5SAB SHARPCampaign Bronze
NedbankGogo Bear - iBhubesi Eliphenduka iHhashi, uDyakalashi Nengwe, Moipone Le Sego Sa GagweNedbank Children's AffinityCampaign Bronze
EngenWhat you can’t get - At 5am… At 3am… At 4am…Quickshop & CoCampaign Bronze
Uber EatsFoodie Time - Deep-fried, Poke BowlUber EatsCampaign Bronze
SAB (AB InBev)Have they skipped? - Treehouse, Vrr phaaaHansa PilsenerCampaign Bronze
Chicken LickenLife Choices - Junior, Baldie, Leap YearLunch MealCampaign Craft Certificate
Chicken LickenNot So Secret, Secret MenuSecret MenuCraft Certificate
Chicken LickenGwijo FormationsBrandCraft Certificate
Chicken LickenUndefeated Since ForeverBrandCraft Certificate


Joe Public
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
Read more: Nedbank, Joe Public, AB InBev, Xolisa Dyeshana, Amnesty International, Bernice Puleng Mosala

