Loeries
Chicken Licken wins Brand of the Year at the Loerie Awards for the 7th consecutive year
Growth agency, Joe Public, celebrated its Loeries performance this year, securing a total of 26 wins across various categories for multiple clients, including Amnesty International, Apartheid Museum, Chicken Licken, Engen, Nedbank, POWA, SAB (AB InBev), and Uber Eats. These wins are clear evidence of the agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional creative solutions inspired by its growth purpose. The growth of its people, its clients, and its country, through the power of creativity.
The biggest standout achievement for the agency was Chicken Licken's seventh consecutive win as the Loeries 2023 Brand of the Year. This accomplishment was a major cause for celebration for Joe Public as it is unprecedented in recent Loeries history. It's a testament to the exceptional partnership that exists between the agency and Chicken Licken, as they continue to push creative boundaries together.
Additionally, the agency celebrated the growth of one of their own, Bernice Puleng Mosala, a talented copywriter at Joe Public. She was named the Loeries Young Creative of 2023, an accolade that speaks to her rapidly developing skills and dedication. Bernice exemplifies the agency's philosophy of fostering growth through creativity.
“Receiving recognition at the Loeries for our work is a fantastic accolade for Joe Public as well as our clients. Being ranked amongst some of the best agencies in the AME region inspires us to continue to be better than our best, as we believe there can be no growth without work,” comments Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer.
“Seeing the calibre of work from other agencies pushes us to continually strive to produce excellent and relevant South African work, as we look to transform our industry into a shining example to the world,” adds Khuthala Gala-Holten, co-managing director.
For the official 2023 rankings, please visit the Loeries website.
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|Award
|Bernice Puleng Mosala
|Integrated Copywriter
|Gold
|Chicken Licken
|Childish Parents - Mbappe, Durag, Mitchells Plain
|Chicky Licky
|Campaign Gold
|Chicken Licken
|Undefeated Since Forever
|Brand
|Gold
|Chicken Licken
|Thank You For Complaining - Gwijo Avenue, S.N.E, Keith Juluka
|Brand
|Campaign Silver
|Chicken Licken
|Not So Secret, Secret Menu - Post Man, Surprise Party
|Secret Menu
|Campaign Silver
|Chicken Licken
|Life Choices - Junior, Leap Year, Baldie
|Lunch Meal
|Campaign Silver
|Chicken Licken
|Unbelievable - Mistaken Identity, Man From The Future, Found A Lost Lover
|Easy Bucks®️ Meals
|Campaign Silver
|Nedbank
|Reality Check
|Investments
|Silver
|Amnesty International
|The Real Maternity Issue
|Amnesty International
|Silver
|Chicken Licken
|Undefeated Since Forever
|Brand
|Silver
|Chicken Licken
|Unbelievable
|Easy Bucks®️ Meals
|Silver
|Amnesty International
|The Real Maternity Issue
|Amnesty International
|Bronze
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|Brand
|Bronze
|Apartheid Museum
|Uncensored Freedom
|Brand
|Bronze
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|Brand
|Bronze
|POWA
|Rape Portraits - Rape Portrait 1, Rape Portrait 2, Rape Portrait 3
|Non-Profit Organisation
|Campaign Bronze
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Zikhethele - Isinqumo Ngesakho - Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5
|SAB SHARP
|Campaign Bronze
|Nedbank
|Gogo Bear - iBhubesi Eliphenduka iHhashi, uDyakalashi Nengwe, Moipone Le Sego Sa Gagwe
|Nedbank Children's Affinity
|Campaign Bronze
|Engen
|What you can’t get - At 5am… At 3am… At 4am…
|Quickshop & Co
|Campaign Bronze
|Uber Eats
|Foodie Time - Deep-fried, Poke Bowl
|Uber Eats
|Campaign Bronze
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Have they skipped? - Treehouse, Vrr phaaa
|Hansa Pilsener
|Campaign Bronze
|Chicken Licken
|Life Choices - Junior, Baldie, Leap Year
|Lunch Meal
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Chicken Licken
|Not So Secret, Secret Menu
|Secret Menu
|Craft Certificate
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|Brand
|Craft Certificate
|Chicken Licken
|Undefeated Since Forever
|Brand
|Craft Certificate
