Chicken Licken wins Brand of the Year at the Loerie Awards for the 7th consecutive year

This year, the Loeries celebrated a remarkable milestone - 45 years of championing creativity in the industry. The official rankings serve as a benchmark for performance in the brand communications industry in South Africa and the Middle East and inform the WARC Creative 100 rankings globally.

Growth agency, Joe Public, celebrated its Loeries performance this year, securing a total of 26 wins across various categories for multiple clients, including Amnesty International, Apartheid Museum, Chicken Licken, Engen, Nedbank, POWA, SAB (AB InBev), and Uber Eats. These wins are clear evidence of the agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional creative solutions inspired by its growth purpose. The growth of its people, its clients, and its country, through the power of creativity.

The biggest standout achievement for the agency was Chicken Licken's seventh consecutive win as the Loeries 2023 Brand of the Year. This accomplishment was a major cause for celebration for Joe Public as it is unprecedented in recent Loeries history. It's a testament to the exceptional partnership that exists between the agency and Chicken Licken, as they continue to push creative boundaries together.

Additionally, the agency celebrated the growth of one of their own, Bernice Puleng Mosala, a talented copywriter at Joe Public. She was named the Loeries Young Creative of 2023, an accolade that speaks to her rapidly developing skills and dedication. Bernice exemplifies the agency's philosophy of fostering growth through creativity.

“Receiving recognition at the Loeries for our work is a fantastic accolade for Joe Public as well as our clients. Being ranked amongst some of the best agencies in the AME region inspires us to continue to be better than our best, as we believe there can be no growth without work,” comments Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer.

“Seeing the calibre of work from other agencies pushes us to continually strive to produce excellent and relevant South African work, as we look to transform our industry into a shining example to the world,” adds Khuthala Gala-Holten, co-managing director.

Brand Title Product Award Bernice Puleng Mosala Integrated Copywriter Gold Chicken Licken Childish Parents - Mbappe, Durag, Mitchells Plain Chicky Licky Campaign Gold Chicken Licken Undefeated Since Forever Brand Gold Chicken Licken Thank You For Complaining - Gwijo Avenue, S.N.E, Keith Juluka Brand Campaign Silver Chicken Licken Not So Secret, Secret Menu - Post Man, Surprise Party Secret Menu Campaign Silver Chicken Licken Life Choices - Junior, Leap Year, Baldie Lunch Meal Campaign Silver Chicken Licken Unbelievable - Mistaken Identity, Man From The Future, Found A Lost Lover Easy Bucks®️ Meals Campaign Silver Nedbank Reality Check Investments Silver Amnesty International The Real Maternity Issue Amnesty International Silver Chicken Licken Undefeated Since Forever Brand Silver Chicken Licken Unbelievable Easy Bucks®️ Meals Silver Amnesty International The Real Maternity Issue Amnesty International Bronze Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Brand Bronze Apartheid Museum Uncensored Freedom Brand Bronze Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Brand Bronze POWA Rape Portraits - Rape Portrait 1, Rape Portrait 2, Rape Portrait 3 Non-Profit Organisation Campaign Bronze SAB (AB InBev) Zikhethele - Isinqumo Ngesakho - Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5 SAB SHARP Campaign Bronze Nedbank Gogo Bear - iBhubesi Eliphenduka iHhashi, uDyakalashi Nengwe, Moipone Le Sego Sa Gagwe Nedbank Children's Affinity Campaign Bronze Engen What you can’t get - At 5am… At 3am… At 4am… Quickshop & Co Campaign Bronze Uber Eats Foodie Time - Deep-fried, Poke Bowl Uber Eats Campaign Bronze SAB (AB InBev) Have they skipped? - Treehouse, Vrr phaaa Hansa Pilsener Campaign Bronze Chicken Licken Life Choices - Junior, Baldie, Leap Year Lunch Meal Campaign Craft Certificate Chicken Licken Not So Secret, Secret Menu Secret Menu Craft Certificate Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Brand Craft Certificate Chicken Licken Undefeated Since Forever Brand Craft Certificate



