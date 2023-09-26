Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuRocket Creative Design & DisplayV5 DigitalAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingMamela MediaMultiChoiceMachine_IMC ConferencePointJoe PublicEast Coast RadioSappiBrand AvatarLumicoHoorah DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Media Freedom News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Standard Bank apologies to Daily Maverick, meets with Sanef

26 Sep 2023
On Friday, 22 September, a letter of apology was sent to Daily Maverick. The South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) noted that Daily Maverick has accepted the apology and will meet with Standard Bank early next month.
Source: RVI Sanef and Standard Bank find common ground on Daily Maverick issue
Source: RVI RVI Sanef and Standard Bank find common ground on Daily Maverick issue

On the same day Sanef and Standard Bank met and discussed the incident that took place at the bank’s head offices in Rosebank, where a Daily Maverick (DM) journalist was harshly removed by the bank’s security.

A supporter of media freedom

The meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual respect, acknowledging the important role that the media plays in society and recognising the tough environments and conditions under which the media must operate.

The parties discussed the protocols required to ensure that journalists stay safe as they conduct their day-to-day reporting. Sanef used the opportunity to reiterate the importance of prior engagement when media attend volatile situations that involve protests and conflict.

Source: Kiara Affat, Daily Maverick On Tuesday, 19 September, security personnel at Standard Bank, manhandled Daily Maverick reporter Lerato Mutsila
Standard Bank security, Sanef Sikuvile Journalism Awards sponsors, manhandle Daily Maverick reporter

3 days ago

“We applaud Sanef for the direct, firm, honest, humane, respectful and principled manner in which they approached this matter. We appreciate the opportunity extended by Sanef to engage with Standard Bank,” says Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO.

He adds, “We hold the media in very high regard and reaffirm our commitment to supporting freedom of the press. A free media is a central pillar of our constitutional democracy. Equally, a free and unhindered media is needed to create and maintain the conditions for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Tshabalala also says that Standard Bank is deeply committed to our Constitution and to supporting economic and human development in South Africa. “We are, therefore, a firm and steady supporter of the rule of law and of media freedom. We will continue to defend and uphold these fundamental rights.”

“One of the key agreements in the meeting was that journalists’ work needs to be respected and they must be afforded the space to do their work. Further, the rise in threats, intimidation, and harassment of particularly women journalists needs to come to an end,” says Sbu Ngalwa, Sanef chairperson.

Sanef reiterates that Standard Bank should ensure that their security personnel never physically tackle and intimidate journalists again.

NextOptions
Read more: journalism, Media freedom, journalists, Standard Bank, SANEF, Daily Maverick, Sim Tshabalala, journalist assaulted, Sbu Ngalwa

Related

Source: Kiara Affat, Daily Maverick On Tuesday, 19 September, security personnel at Standard Bank, manhandled Daily Maverick reporter Lerato Mutsila
Standard Bank security, Sanef Sikuvile Journalism Awards sponsors, manhandle Daily Maverick reporter3 days ago
Africa's Premier Marketing Event: Nedbank IMC 2023 highlights and insights
V5 DigitalAfrica's Premier Marketing Event: Nedbank IMC 2023 highlights and insights3 days ago
Source:
Thabo Bester escape story wins GroundUp a Nat Nakasa award18 Sep 2023
Source:
Sekunjalo prevails against Standard Bank15 Sep 2023
Source: Workshop 17.
Big multinational companies are choosing to work in Cape Town, over London or New York13 Sep 2023
Chris Moerdyk has had a lifetime of experiences. Source: Supplied.
Chris Moerdyk reflects on a lifetime of storytelling: From war zones to iconic ads11 Sep 2023
Source: © 123rf Impact South Africa Conference, presented by the MMA SA, takes place tomorrow
CMO role integral to the needs of today's business6 Sep 2023
Source: © 123rf The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) Fellowship in Financial Journalism start with 20 journalists from October this year and another 20 in 2024
Sanef financial journalism fellowship launches in October31 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz