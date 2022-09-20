Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Spark MediaFox Networks GroupHoward AudioDentsuThe Hardy BoyseMediaSmoke Customer IntelligenceDStvSocial PlacesTopco MediaNew MediaDSTV Media SalesHustle MediaJoe PublicBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Newspapers Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Multimedia Journalist Cape Town
  • UK Customer Service - Work From Home Work From Home
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Roots 8.0 launch 2022

    20 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Spark Media
    We are very excited to be able to bring the 'future-proofed' Roots to market in October 2022.
    Roots 8.0 launch 2022

    Roots 8.0 is the 8th Roots survey. This time conducted by Borderless Access, using their online panel. Roots 8.0 provides a snapshot of local South Africa.

    What is local South Africa?

    Households and individuals (18 years or older) who receive a local community newspaper.

    What are 'locals'?

    A 'local' is a local community or footprint that receives a specific local paper. For example, Sandton is the 'local' that receives the Sandton Chronicle, delivered weekly to the home.

    What is Roots?

    Consumer research covering shopping habits, the home, food and groceries, entertainment, fashion and beauty, finance, technology, readership and pathway to purchase in local South Africa; 97 independently sampled 'locals', covering all the major centres in South Africa from Polokwane to False Bay. A total of 23,000 interviews. Measuring 150+ print titles, and 50+ retail brands.

    This is the 8th release of Roots, having evolved from face-to-face, in-home collection to an online panel plus some face-to-face collection. Caxton and Spark Media partnered with Borderless Access to bring you Roots 8.0. The providers of the most sophisticated and mature online consumer panel in South Africa.

    Why?

    Roots is Caxton’s audit of the readership of their local papers. A way to guarantee that your advertising is worth the investment. Roots also collects valuable local community information that can be used by the Caxton papers to hone their offering, and by any business that operates within a local community.

    Roots 8.0 – a map to navigate your business strategy amongst the 'locals'.


    NextOptions
    Spark Media
    Spark Media, a division of Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd is an advertising and media-solutions, sales company. We represent Caxton-owned local newspapers, as well as selected independent publications in Sub-Saharan Africa. We offer solutions that focus on location-targeted content.
    Read more: Caxton, SPARK Media, Borderless Access

    Related

    New head of sales on board at Spark Media
    Spark MediaNew head of sales on board at Spark Media15 Sep 2022
    Q2 2022 Audited Circulation analysis (ABC/VFD)
    Spark MediaQ2 2022 Audited Circulation analysis (ABC/VFD)25 Aug 2022
    A new dawn at Spark Media
    Spark MediaA new dawn at Spark Media15 Jul 2022
    Are 'influencer fatigue' and distrust signalling a comeback for traditional advertising?
    Spark MediaAre 'influencer fatigue' and distrust signalling a comeback for traditional advertising?23 Mar 2022
    Source:
    SA publishers challenge Google and Meta at Competition Commission1 Mar 2022
    Local media group gets learnings from Big Apple: National Retail Federation 2022
    Spark MediaLocal media group gets learnings from Big Apple: National Retail Federation 202214 Feb 2022
    Smart thinking in sub-Saharan Africa
    Borderless AccessSmart thinking in sub-Saharan Africa15 Oct 2021
    Don't panic! The attention economy future looks bright
    Spark MediaDon't panic! The attention economy future looks bright13 Oct 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz