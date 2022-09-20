Roots 8.0 launch 2022

We are very excited to be able to bring the 'future-proofed' Roots to market in October 2022.

Roots 8.0 is the 8th Roots survey. This time conducted by Borderless Access, using their online panel. Roots 8.0 provides a snapshot of local South Africa.

What is local South Africa?

Households and individuals (18 years or older) who receive a local community newspaper.

What are 'locals'?

A 'local' is a local community or footprint that receives a specific local paper. For example, Sandton is the 'local' that receives the Sandton Chronicle, delivered weekly to the home.

What is Roots?

Consumer research covering shopping habits, the home, food and groceries, entertainment, fashion and beauty, finance, technology, readership and pathway to purchase in local South Africa; 97 independently sampled 'locals', covering all the major centres in South Africa from Polokwane to False Bay. A total of 23,000 interviews. Measuring 150+ print titles, and 50+ retail brands.

This is the 8th release of Roots, having evolved from face-to-face, in-home collection to an online panel plus some face-to-face collection. Caxton and Spark Media partnered with Borderless Access to bring you Roots 8.0. The providers of the most sophisticated and mature online consumer panel in South Africa.

Why?

Roots is Caxton’s audit of the readership of their local papers. A way to guarantee that your advertising is worth the investment. Roots also collects valuable local community information that can be used by the Caxton papers to hone their offering, and by any business that operates within a local community.

Roots 8.0 – a map to navigate your business strategy amongst the 'locals'.



