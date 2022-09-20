Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Spark MediaFox Networks GroupHoward AudioDentsuThe Hardy BoyseMediaSmoke Customer IntelligenceDStvSocial PlacesTopco MediaNew MediaDSTV Media SalesHustle MediaJoe PublicBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

TV Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Office Manager Cape Town
  • Talent Booker Cape Town
  • Walt Disney Media Ad Sales Manager - TV and Digital Johannesburg
  • Senior Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Studio Producer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    ESPN Africa and Koodoo.co.za sign boxing sponsorship

    20 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Fox Networks Group
    The Walt Disney Company Africa and Koodoo.co.za today announced that they have entered into a multi-event sponsorship for the ESPN Africa Boxing series. The agreement officially kicks off with the ESPN Africa Boxing 21 event that will take place in Johannesburg on 22 September 2022.
    ESPN Africa and Koodoo.co.za sign boxing sponsorship

    Showcasing a diverse range of the continent’s best boxing talent and sanctioned by Boxing South Africa (BSA), ESPN Africa Boxing events take place on a monthly basis on Thursday evenings. With five main fights per event, and two undercard bouts on each bill, ESPN Africa Boxing features male and female boxing talent from across Africa. The September event is the 21st iteration of the series.

    The fights are broadcast live on ESPN Africa (DStv 218, Starsat 248) catering to the immense popularity of the sport on the continent, as well as on several broadcast partners across the globe. ESPN delivers a high-quality boxing viewing experience with premium broadcast production, accompanied by all of the fanfare behind the scenes.

    A division of Gamefinity, Koodoo.co.za is an e-commerce channel with the core focus of bringing the world’s leading gaming entertainment content and products to customers. The company represents brands in the gaming entertainment space such as PlayStation, Warner Bros Gaming, Bethesda, Konami, Techland, Milestone, Capcom, SEGA, and Nacon.

    “Exciting times for us at Koodoo.co.za partnering with The Walt Disney Company Africa and ESPN Africa Boxing series to bring another dimension of our business to our customers,” comments Nalisha Pillay, general manager for Koodoo.co.za.

    “We are delighted to welcome Koodoo.co.za as an official sponsor of the ESPN Africa Boxing series,” said Kyle de Klerk, director: Sports Commercial and Business, The Walt Disney Company Africa. “As boxing is one of the most celebrated and followed sports, we are excited to be collaborating with this premiere technology company to further elevate our ESPN Africa Boxing series’ presence in reaching more viewers and in-person audiences across the country."

    As one of the world’s leading sports broadcasters, ESPN brings an unparalleled portfolio of sporting content and documentaries to its viewers across the world. In Africa, the broadcaster extends this offering by showcasing European football and various other international franchises, such as the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as various African sports tournaments such as the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the ESPN Africa Boxing series.

    For updates regarding ESPN Africa Boxing and other sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/.

    NextOptions
    Fox Networks Group
    Through genre defining channel brands Fox, Fox Sports and National Geographic, Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa is the pan-regional leader for entertainment, factual and sports programming.
    Read more: Warner Bros, The Walt Disney Company Africa, Kyle de Klerk, ESPN Africa

    Related

    Image supplied. Hannah Tihen's underwater image of a dark shyshark (Haploblepharus pictus) peeking its head out of the kelp in Cosy Bay won her first place in the National Geographic photo competition 2022 in the professional category
    The National Geographic photo competition 2022 winners14 Sep 2022
    ESPN Africa and Play.co.za sign multi-event sponsorship
    Fox Networks GroupESPN Africa and Play.co.za sign multi-event sponsorship13 Sep 2022
    Supplied.
    DStv subscribers in SA get access to Disney+25 Apr 2022
    ESPN's Built To Play launches first project in Africa
    Fox Networks GroupESPN's Built To Play launches first project in Africa15 Mar 2022
    Dereck and Beverly Joubert filming Living with Big Cats
    Big Cats Month launches to bring awareness to dwinding wild cat numbers2 Feb 2022
    ESPN Africa gets a refreshed on-air look
    ESPN Africa gets a refreshed on-air look5 Aug 2021
    ESPN Africa collaborates with comedy character Bob O'Connor
    ESPN Africa collaborates with comedy character Bob O'Connor25 Jan 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz