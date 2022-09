Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , discuss the perks and uses of direct-to-consumer marketing.

Is your business struggling to turn quick growth into a sustainable business? Can Direct To Consumer (DTC) marketing work if you simplify the value chain and can you build a sustainable business?

Working with established retailers definitely has its perks – but if you’re focused on building a strong brand, you don’t need to rely on retailers at all. If you’d rather go it alone, direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing provides a strong path forward.