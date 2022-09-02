MTN announces new of CEO of digital platforms

The MTN Group has announced Christian Bombrun as CEO: digital platforms, effective 1 September.

MTN's CEO of digital platforms Christian Bombrun | image supplied

Bombrun takes over from Minnie Harris, who has been acting in the role since April 2022. Harris, who has been double-hatting over the past four months will now focus solely on her responsibilities as chief financial officer (CFO): digital platforms.

In his role, Bombrun will be responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining the long-term growth and commercial strategy for digital in MTN.

“Christian is a seasoned professional in the areas of entertainment, digital and technologies, and brings 25 years of experience to MTN,” said Jens Schulte-Bockum.

Group chief operating officer

Bombrun joins MTN from the Emmanuel Macron presidential campaign in France, where he was the head of communication and digital.

Prior to this mission, he spent eight years at Orange in France and corporate, where his roles included director of products and services for the French market and director of Orange Content at group level (2020-2021).

Bombrun's other roles include deputy managing director of M6 Web (the online and digital division of M6 Group) and director of marketing and business development at the Canal+ Group.

He holds a master's degree in management science at IMT Business and a masters degree in television, telecoms and internet, from Dauphine University (Paris).