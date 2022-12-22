Industries

UIF in North West urges clients to use local offices

22 Dec 2022
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) in the North West province has urged clients to visit its nearest labour centres to access services and ease the burden on neighbouring centres experiencing a high influx of clients.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

This follows a surge in demand of UIF services at the Rustenburg and Klerksdorp labour centres, compared to other offices within the same proximity.

According to Sena Mhlongo, the UIF director in the North West, all the labour centres in the province are offering standardised services, irrespective of the area in which they are situated.

Mhlongo cautioned against having an influx of clients in one centre, as it may have an impact on the turnaround times for efficient claims processing.

“To ensure efficient service delivery, we urge clients to utilise the offices that are within their vicinity, as processes are standardised in all our labour centres. Rustenburg and Klerksdorp are not different from any labour centre,” Mhlongo said.

The department has 10 offices around the province and these are found in Mafikeng, Rustenburg, Klerksdorp, Brits, Lichtenburg, Potchefstroom, Vryburg, Taung, Mogwase and Christiana.

Mhlongo said that all these offices are equipped to render all services of the Department of Employment and Labour. In addition, there are identified visiting points where mobile services are rendered and the schedule is accessible at the local office.

For any other enquiries, clients are advised to engage the labour centres managers.

Clients can also visit the department’s online portal that is available 24 hours and can be accessed on the departmental website www.labour.gov.za.

