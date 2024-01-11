Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ESETEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

4th Industrial Revolution News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Bitcoin-based stock trading gets US regulatory approval

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    11 Jan 2024
    11 Jan 2024
    The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light for the listing and trading of exchange-traded products (ETPs) based on the price of Bitcoin. This lays the foundation for stock market trading on the price of Bitcoin, it also brings with it increased regulatory oversight and potential risks for investors.
    Source: André François McKenzie/Unsplash
    Source: André François McKenzie/Unsplash

    The decision is in line with the law and a court ruling that overturned its previous disapproval of a similar ETP proposal by Grayscale, a digital currency asset manager.

    However, the commission has made it clear that its approval does not constitute an endorsement of Bitcoin or any other crypto asset. These assets are considered risky and volatile and are often associated with illegal activities.

    Bitcoin mining activity in 2023 has contributed to a surge in electricity use. Source: Dmytro Demidko/Unsplash
    Bitcoin’s soaring energy consumption remains a sustainability concern

    21 Dec 2023

    “Importantly, today’s Commission action is cabined to ETPs holding one non-security commodity, bitcoin. It should in no way signal the Commission’s willingness to approve listing standards for crypto asset securities. Nor does the approval signal anything about the Commission’s views as to the status of other crypto assets under the federal securities laws or about the current state of non-compliance of certain crypto asset market participants with the federal securities laws,” said SEC chair Gary Gensler in the official statement.

    “As I’ve said in the past, and without prejudging any one crypto asset, the vast majority of crypto assets are investment contracts and thus subject to the federal securities laws.”

    Social media trouble

    The announcement came a day after a fraudulent tweet sent from the official account of the SEC announcing the approval of the long-awaited exchange traded funds (ETFs) on Tuesday, leading the price of Bitcoin to spike.

    The commission said its account had been “compromised” and that the tweet was “unauthorised”.

    As part of its approval, the SEC is requiring the sponsors of the Bitcoin ETPs to provide clear and truthful disclosure to investors about the products and their associated risks.

    Increased scrutiny

    Bitcoin ETP approval could potentially lead to greater regulatory scrutiny of the cryptocurrency market as a whole. This could include increased taxation, reporting requirements, and potential restrictions on the use of Bitcoin

    The commission said it will also be keeping a close eye on the exchanges that list and trade the bitcoin ETPs. The aim is to prevent fraud and manipulation and to ensure compliance with securities laws. Any violations will be investigated.

    Cristiano Ronaldo is the most prominent spokesperson for Binance. Source: x.com
    Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1bn lawsuit, implicated in Binance crypto fraud

      1 Dec 2023

    Interestingly, the regulator is treating the Bitcoin ETPs differently from crypto asset securities. The latter are subject to US federal securities laws, and the SEC has found that most are non-compliant.

    This decision marks a significant step in the integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream financial products. However, the SEC’s cautionary stance highlights the ongoing concerns around the use and regulation of these digital assets.

    Read more: stock market, bitcoin, cryptocurrency trading, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity


    Related

    Source: Jonathan Borba/Pexels
    Eskom announces appointments to the National Transmission Company of South Africa board
     8 hours
    A2P messaging set to receive 500% boost when Apple brings RCS to the iPhone.
    Apple’s decision to bring RCS to the iPhone is big boost to business revenue
     3 days
    The IBM Z platform leverages AI for the highest security, performance and availability. Source: ibm.com
    Home Affairs service down because of SITA mainframe issue
     4 Jan 2024
    Automotive technology companies like Bosch are betting big on building software defined vehicle platforms. Source: Bosch.
    Tesla recall was a marketing failure, but a technology win
     4 Jan 2024
    Valve removed all web links to Steam Machines in 2018, two years after it launched the initiative.
    Steam drops support for Windows 8, opens door for alternative OS computing
     3 Jan 2024
    Source: Isabella Mendes/Pexels
    Fuel prices drop as crude oil plunges, gas gets more expensive
     2 Jan 2024
    Source: Brett Sayles/Pexels
    This is how the government is tackling the transmission crisis
     27 Dec 2023
    Royal Bafokeng Platinum Mine. Source: Implats
    Implats resolves underground protest peacefully
     21 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz