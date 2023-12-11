Susan Moloisane joins Edge Growth Solutions as chief executive

Susan Moloisane joined the Edge Growth Solutions business unit as chief executive on 1 September this year. In the past three months, she has shown herself to be the ideal fit for Edge Growth, given her extensive experience in strategy, organisational development, and data, underpinned by her genuine passion for the SME development space.

Susan Moloisane, newly appointed chief executive at Edge Growth Solutions

At the recent launch of Edge Growth’s Impact Report for 2023, Moloisane addressed partners and stakeholders with a detailed analysis of the positive social and economic upliftment made through the company’s efforts to facilitate and enhance sustainable job creation. Over the last year, Edge Growth has positively impacted and supported 250 small businesses, with a steady increase in the number of black owned, and specifically black women owned SMEs within their portfolio.

Throughout her career, Moloisane has held key leadership positions at reputable organisations, including executive head of data and analytics at Standard Bank and Oyana Consulting, where she worked with grassroots SME acceleration and achieved remarkable growth for clients.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Moloisane holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree in Information Systems from the University of Cape Town and has completed an MBA at Wits Business School, focusing her research on the success factors of black-owned small businesses in South Africa.

Moloisane’s commitment to making a meaningful impact aligns with Edge Growth’s mission to drive growth and transformation in the SME sector.