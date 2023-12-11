Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthSAICAThe Innovator TrustBusiness Partners LimitedHook, Line & SinkerMobitainmentDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Community Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Susan Moloisane joins Edge Growth Solutions as chief executive

    Issued by Edge Growth
    11 Dec 2023
    11 Dec 2023
    Susan Moloisane joined the Edge Growth Solutions business unit as chief executive on 1 September this year. In the past three months, she has shown herself to be the ideal fit for Edge Growth, given her extensive experience in strategy, organisational development, and data, underpinned by her genuine passion for the SME development space.
    Susan Moloisane, newly appointed chief executive at Edge Growth Solutions
    Susan Moloisane, newly appointed chief executive at Edge Growth Solutions

    At the recent launch of Edge Growth’s Impact Report for 2023, Moloisane addressed partners and stakeholders with a detailed analysis of the positive social and economic upliftment made through the company’s efforts to facilitate and enhance sustainable job creation. Over the last year, Edge Growth has positively impacted and supported 250 small businesses, with a steady increase in the number of black owned, and specifically black women owned SMEs within their portfolio.

    Throughout her career, Moloisane has held key leadership positions at reputable organisations, including executive head of data and analytics at Standard Bank and Oyana Consulting, where she worked with grassroots SME acceleration and achieved remarkable growth for clients.

    In addition to her professional accomplishments, Moloisane holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree in Information Systems from the University of Cape Town and has completed an MBA at Wits Business School, focusing her research on the success factors of black-owned small businesses in South Africa.

    Moloisane’s commitment to making a meaningful impact aligns with Edge Growth’s mission to drive growth and transformation in the SME sector.

    Read more: new appointment, Standard Bank, chief executive
    NextOptions


    Edge Growth
    Edge Growth achieves real transformation by partnering with corporates to grow Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who contribute to job creation, black wealth creation and socio-economic development.

    Related

    Empowering entrepreneurs and economies: Edge Growth releases 2023 Impact Report
    Edge GrowthEmpowering entrepreneurs and economies: Edge Growth releases 2023 Impact Report
    Lerato Dipuo Phueginia Pule joins Liquid as CFO on 1 February 2024
    Liquid South Africa names Lerato Dipuo Phueginia Pule as new CFO
    5 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Stanlib sets $1bn goal for energy transition projects
     30 Nov 2023
    Jörg Fischer, Standard Bank CIO
    Standard Bank's Jörg Fischer wins 3 awards, named CIO of the Year
    29 Nov 2023
    TBWA\South Africa collective shines at this year&#x2019;s AdFocus Awards
    TBWATBWA\South Africa collective shines at this year’s AdFocus Awards
    Source:
    Digital healthcare revolution taking effect in SA
    23 Nov 2023
    Experience a day in the life of a student with Student Village's A to Gen-Z Youth Experience!
    Student VillageExperience a day in the life of a student with Student Village's A to Gen-Z Youth Experience!
    Massmart announces new head of e-commerce
    Massmart announces new head of e-commerce
    15 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz