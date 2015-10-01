Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthSAICAThe Innovator TrustBusiness Partners LimitedHook, Line & SinkerMobitainmentDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

How To Start Up Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Graduates of Saica’s Enterprise Development Flagship Programme are lifting township economy

    By Tando Faku, issued by SAICA
    11 Dec 2023
    11 Dec 2023
    In unlocking South Africa’s township economy, Evergrow Seedlings, an agribusiness startup founded in Soweto has grown significantly since its establishment in 2018 to become a prominent contributor in creating opportunities for locals.
    Graduates of Saica&#x2019;s Enterprise Development Flagship Programme are lifting township economy

    Founded by Andile Gcaza (Bsc. Biotechemistry) and Phetole Raseropo (BSc. Botany), the business now employs more than twenty people who work as gardeners and farmers. Through their hard work, they sell over a million seedlings across South Africa.

    The dynamic duo are also graduates of Saica’s Enterprise Development (Saica ED) Flagship Programme which empowers SMMEs to elevate their businesses by offering them financial excellence through financial bootcamps, financial coaching, affordable accounting services, using accounting graduates where possible, and develop their financial excellence reporting standards. They established the business after identifying a gap within modern food systems around primary agricultural production value chains.

    Through their participation in the programme, they now have an MS Excel comprehensive business plan with a financial model in place, three-year historic financial statements, five-year forward-looking projections on their income statements and a cash flow statement including a loan amortisation schedule. This means that they are now a credible business that can attract different kinds of financial investments and funding.

    The two agripreneurs are now acknowledged as prominent contributors to not only the South African economy but to also SMMEs that produce local products that are relevant to our heritage. Evergrow Seedlings strives to offer high turnover vegetable seedlings and primary consultation services to smallholder farmers in urban to peri-urban areas.

    Saica Enterprise Development (Saica ED) offers Financial Excellence to SMMEs through all designations of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica). Saica ED thus partners with the Saica associated small and medium practices (SMPs) and other groupings within Saica to achieve Financial Excellence in both small, medium and micro enterprises (SMME) and entrepreneurial incubators nationwide.

    NextOptions

    About Tando Faku

    Tando Faku is group marketing manager at Saica Enterprise Development


    SAICA
    The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is the professional home of Chartered Accountants [CAs(SA)] who are leaders in business, government and the communities they serve.

    Related

    Funding Accelerator Programme spearheads growth and resilience in 141 township SMMEs in Gauteng
    SAICAFunding Accelerator Programme spearheads growth and resilience in 141 township SMMEs in Gauteng
    African Development Bank approves $15m equity investment in AFSF to boost agribusiness in Africa
    African Development Bank approves $15m equity investment in AFSF to boost agribusiness in Africa
    15 Jun 2018
    [BizTrends 2016] Trends to shape South African Agribusinesses in 2016
    [BizTrends 2016] Trends to shape South African Agribusinesses in 2016
     18 Jan 2016
    Albert Bridge via
    Sea Harvest extends Australian footprint
    8 Jan 2016
    Curbing water loss in agriculture: Q&A with Christine Colvin
    Curbing water loss in agriculture: Q&A with Christine Colvin
    1 Oct 2015
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz