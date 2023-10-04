MTN SME JumpStarter competition winner gets R100k cash prize

MTN Business has announced Kevinot Farming from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape as the winner of its SME JumpStarter campaign. The MTN SME JumpStarter competition was launched at the MTN SME Day event in May this year. Entrepreneurs from diverse sectors across Africa submitted their innovative projects for consideration. The entry process served as a dynamic showcase of the rich tapestry of ideas within the SME community.

Image supplied

In addition to a R100,000 cash prize, Kevinot Farming will receive an accounting software package for a year from Sage for their exceptional innovation in sustainable agriculture, securing their place as a beacon of success within the SME community.

Nonopa Tenza, the founder and owner of Kevinot Farming, previously an accountant by training, embarked on her entrepreneurial journey after spending most of her life in the corporate world, notably in the financial services sector.

Her venture began as a side hustle in 2017, driven by the vision of enhancing food security, providing means of employment, and uplifting rural areas.

Beyond creating permanent jobs, the female-owned farm hires seasonal workers to harvest sugar beans, paying them with beans and maize, empowering them to start micro-enterprises or use the produce to combat hunger.

Additionally, Kevinot Farming assists neighbouring farmers with access to markets, shares best practices, and provides mechanisation services, contributing to the overall development of the local agricultural community.

“This recognition from MTN is a significant boost for our efforts in Matatiele. It reaffirms the impact of our work, and we are eager to leverage this opportunity to expand our reach and make a lasting contribution to our community,” says Tenza.

Tenza has leveraged her corporate background, experience, and networks to secure contracts for Kevinot Farming.