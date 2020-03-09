FairnessFirst: A fashion film for the #MeToo generation, "Be a lady," they said

View this post on Instagram
We are just going to leave this right here and see what happens............ Words by #CamilleRainville Narrated by @cynthiaenixon Directed by @paul.mclean1 Produced by @clairerothstein Post by @mini_content Music by @louissouyavemusic @opm.london Thank you to everyone who took part in this amazing project, too many of you to mention ❤️ Special thanks to @alicialombardini @luke_glover_dp @mini_content @portiswasp1 @olip21 @jena_beck ❤️ #bringingbackthewoman #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #bealady
South African internet penetration in 2020 will increase to 71.4% which is an increase of 7.6%. With more people having internet access and consuming content online, Danilo Acquisto lists some of the digital video and influencer marketing trends to consider...
Danilo Acquisto 9 Jan 2020
Globally, the women's empowerment movement has reached a fever pitch. #Metoo has toppled titans in industries ranging from film to advertising to tech, pushing against the 'boys club' ethos prevalent in senior ranks...
SheSays Cape Town founders 23 Jan 2019
I don’t understand why sexy has become a negative thing. I take those classic stereotypes that are considered negative when seen through the male gaze and flip them on their head. It’s hyper-real, it’s fantasy, but I don’t see that as diluting the message in any way.It’s this aesthetic that lends itself to getting the message heard. “If the video wasn’t as stylised as it is, it wouldn’t have made the impression it has.”
Mlisska Hubert, life coach and founder of She Gathers is building a suspension bridge between women, hosting gatherings to hold communion about what it means to be a woman today...
Mlisska Hubert 14 Aug 2018