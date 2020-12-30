BehindtheMask: Vanessa Dossi, social media manager at Digitas Liquorice

This week, we go behind the mask with Vanessa Dossi, social media manager and content creator at Digitas Liquorice, specialising in food brands...

A lover of food with a keen interest in recipe development that I dabble in for the brands I work on and on my personal blog.I also have a financial accounting background and worked in the industry until 2018 when I decided to change careers and the Liquorice team took a chance on me based on the work I was doing in my personal capacity for my food blog and social platforms.My apartment in Johannesburg.I didn’t know I could be this productive working from home but it’s definitely just what I needed. Lockdown happened just when I was feeling uninspired and it’s helped light a fire under me. I’m enjoying the flexibility it’s afforded me, but I do miss the spontaneous brainstorms that happen over making tea or Friday drinks at the office.I’m usually up at 6:30am and start my day with a yoga session. Try get in a little play time with my puppy before we both have breakfast.We have a daily team catch up 8:30am where we iron out any issues we might have. This is followed up by some community management and social listening on my brands. Depending on what time of the month it is, I could then be focusing on content creation, reporting or occasionally, social campaign roll outs.Overcommunicating lol. There’s a lot of passive communication that we take for granted when we are around one another and I miss that. So, I check in, even when it’s not about work. Sharing a lot more about our personal lives has helped us feel more connected as a team.Mostly at home with a small group of friends cooking and eating. Hikes and picnics as well.I took up yoga at the beginning of the lockdown and that’s really been great for me both mentally and physically. I also try to hike at least twice a month and journaling to help me slow down my mind that is prone to overthinking.It’s not really a meme or a GIF but this picture perfectly describes how lockdown has been.Travel to see my family. I have family in Botswana and Malawi. I plan on visiting them as soon as it’s safe to do so.The responsibilities that fall under my role are broad and lockdown has allowed me the chance to really assess what I do enjoy and a need to specialise in. I’ve developed a keen interest in social listening and consumer insights and that’s something I’d like to explore further.I’m resonating with how brands are tapping into the messaging of hope, resilience and togetherness. E.g. SA Tourism and the two TVCs they put out as part of their Lockdown Travel campaign.The use of humour in relaying authentic South African lockdown experiences has proven to be successful during this time as well, e.g. Chicken Licken and their lockdown soulful nation ad.A product relaunch campaign for one of our food brands and wrapping up 2020 content calendars.In my personal capacity, an ecommerce platform for a range of homemade jams, sauces and preserves I recently started making and selling from my kitchen.A life with caution in how I navigate socially not only for my own safety but also because I am responsible for the wellbeing of others. A life that’s led by bravery to go after the things I want because this pandemic has made me realise that we take time for granted. Lastly, just cherishing the small things and giving into spontaneity a lot more.Manifesting, lol! Which also happens to be a word I’m guilty of uttering a lot as well.Rest! Physically, emotionally and creatively. It’s been a difficult year and most of us have been working under pressure being asked to be creative on command. Take some time to fuel up when needed.