The video live-streaming app Periscope will shut down next year following a number of issues plaguing the app. The announcement was made in a Medium blog post this week.

Some personal news: the Periscope app will be going away next year. We’re here to say goodbye. ��



We appreciate all the support, learnings, and broadcasts from our vibrant creator community. More on our difficult decision to discontinue the app: https://t.co/jZWjDlsRHk (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Kfgvocq31O — Periscope (@PeriscopeCo) December 15, 2020

The standalone app, launched in 2015, was acquired by Twitter that same year to address the surging rise of its competitor, Meerkat.It became popular for bringing livestream experiences to users around the world.Continue reading the full article on Memeburn.com ...