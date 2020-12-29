PR & Communications News South Africa

Menu

Evolution of Work

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#EvolutionofWork: Evolving to an even 'newer normal'

29 Dec 2020
By: Jessica Tennant
As part of our #EvolutionofWork content feature, at Cheryl Reddy, managing partner and Africa lead at Eclipse Communications shares what the future of work looks like from their point of view and how they're navigating the 'new normal' in the aftermath of Covid-19...
Cheryl Reddy

BizcommunityHow did Eclipse Communications respond to Covid-19 and how has it evolved over the course of 2020?


Remote and flexible working practices were already a part of our operating system by choice, long before Covid-19. However, Covid-19 turned that mode of operation into the ‘new normal’.

We have evolved to an even ‘newer normal’ which balances all the benefits of remote working (less commute time, opportunity to work outside normal office hours, more family time whilst working from home) with the fundamental need for some level of ‘face-to-face’ contact with team members in an office environment.

The ability to pivot and get the balance right for all our staff has been key.

BizcommunityThe agency won numerous Awards this year. What do you believe you got right?


We did what we have been doing for years, we focus on the clients’ needs first and foremost, we improved our turnaround time given the exceptional times we were in as a country, supported our clients through struggling business times, we kept consulting and guiding their growth. This had a positive result on our growth.

Our industry is a competitive one and we have to consistently ensure that we are developing the most creative concepts for our clients with the confidence that we have the team to execute those concepts flawlessly.

For our work to be considered award worthy by our peers in the industry is further validation of what we do, which is great!

BizcommunityHow should brands use cultural intelligence to connect with diverse groups on a personal level?


Communicate and connect with those groups on an emotional level. Get to know them as much as they get to know the brand. All consumers are looking at brands that are engaged in social issues, having honest and meaningful conversations through chatbots, social messaging, calls and more. They crave authenticity and are attracted to brands they feel they can trust.

BizcommunityWhat does the future of work look like to you?


The workplace and the work itself will become much more focused on the employee having ‘freedom and responsibility’ to decide where, when and how they do their best work and the employer designing the infrastructure (space and technology) to enable that approach to be effective for their business.

BizcommunityWhat is your hope for the industry?


That it can pivot and adapt to create new opportunities and solutions through greater use of technological advances that enable it to survive and thrive.

The dinosaur did not have the skills, intelligence or experience to evolve fast enough to survive but the communications industry (hopefully) does.

BizcommunityWhat needs to change and what do you think needs to happen to achieve this?


We need to embrace the possibilities that the future brings rather than holding on to the ‘good old days’. Going back to normal will not enable growth, we consistently need to be defining our “new normals”.

2020 has shown that the industry needs to be agile, and that brand advocacy and building trust amongst clients are imperative for survival.

BizcommunityHow do you propose futureproofing the industry?


Much of what was learnt in 2020 will continue to shape the communications landscape next year and beyond!

It’s important to remember that the new age consumer now chooses quality over quantity, something brands must consider instead of merely chasing AVE.

BizcommunityAny advice or words of encouragement to fellow industry folk in navigating the ‘new normal’ or rising above the aftermath of Covid-19?


Create your own ‘new normal’ within the environment that you control.

Dump old stereotypical ideas of what work was and look to what work should and could be for your business and staff.

Guide your team and trust them to create their own ‘new normal’ that suits them and your business.
Jessica Tennant's articles

About Jessica Tennant

Jess is Senior Editor: Marketing & Media at Bizcommunity.com. She is also a contributing writer. moc.ytinummoczib@acissej
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Read more: Jessica Tennant, #EvolutionOfWork

Related

#EvolutionofWork: The 'new normal' is here to stay23 Dec 2020
#BehindtheMask: Craig Albert Hannabus, strategy director at Rogerwilco23 Dec 2020
#BehindtheMask: Rani Bisal, executive head of Business Optimisation at DStv Media Sales16 Dec 2020
#Newsmaker: Qingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa, Wunderman Thompson SA's new Group CCO15 Dec 2020
#EvolutionofWork: There needs to be more diversity in digital and technology-related roles14 Dec 2020
#Newsmaker: HelloFCB+'s Zodwa Gunuza joins IAB committee10 Dec 2020
#BehindtheMask: Shelley Zalis, CEO at The Female Quotient9 Dec 2020
#Newsmaker: Motheo Matsau, Ster-Kinekor Theatres' acting CEO7 Dec 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz