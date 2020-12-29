Social Media News South Africa

Facebook launches online city guide for Johannesburg

29 Dec 2020
By: Wiehahn Diederichs
Facebook has launched its "JoziPlug Community Guide", making Johannesburg the first city in Africa to join the global community guides initiative.

Local Facebook groups that feature captivating content about the city put together the Jozi iteration of the guide.

‘Facebook Community City Guides’ is a global initiative from the social media company. It aims to highlight the best attractions of a given city, curated by experienced local travellers.

Continue reading the full article on Memeburn.com...
