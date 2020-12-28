Top 10 movies to continue the Christmas feels

It's officially that weird week between Christmas and New Year where no one knows what day it is or what to do with themselves, so we could all do with some entertainment to get us through this quiet time.

Photo by joshua herrera on Unsplash

Just because Christmas Day has been and gone doesn’t mean the Christmas films need to end, so Electric Ride on Cars has looked at fifty of the most well-known family Christmas films and analysed them on factors such as IMDB audience rating, metacritic critic rating, box office revenue and a three-point Christmas rating to reveal the best family-friendly Christmas movies to continue the Christmas spirit.



Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is officially the best family Christmas film to watch this festive season. The movie, which follows Jack Skellington on his quest to bring Christmas to his home town of Halloween Town, received an audience score of 8 out of 10, a critic score of 82 out of 100 and generated over $164m at the box office.



It’s A Wonderful Life is the highest rated Christmas movie, both by audience and critics, scoring 8.6 out of 10 on IMDB and 89/100 on Metacritic.



The top 10 features a mix of classics such as A Wonderful Life (1946) and A Christmas Story (1983), as well as modern animations such as Arthur Christmas (2011) and A Christmas Carol (2009).



