Decode Communications launches South African Government Leaders on Twitter 2020 Report

Decode Communications has released its latest piece of research, the South African Government Leaders on Twitter 2020 Report.



The purpose of the report is to put a spotlight on the presence and activity of South African government leaders in the Cabinet and provincial Executive Councils on Twitter. We looked into 190 subjects as follows:



1. 30 cabinet members including the president and his deputy

2. 31 national departments

3. 30 spokespeople of ministers

4. 99 members of the provincial cabinets - premiers and MECs



