BehindtheMask: Craig Albert Hannabus, strategy director at Rogerwilco

I did this question the last, just to review the rest of my answers and see how I come across. It seems I am a misanthropic hermit. Ah well, I’ll learn to live with it.I am locked down in Durbanville. I think if I were locked down closer to a beach, I’d be a little more upset by the whole thing.Working from home has always been better for me. I get easily distracted by other people. I think I’ve probably become more productive. I try to limit my visits to the office, generally only going in for meetings.If I’m working from home, I keep a bit of a strange schedule. I’ll roll out of bed and on to my laptop at 7.30am and work until around 11am before actually showering and getting dressed. My day is usually punctuated by chores, so my house has never been cleaner. An office day requires an earlier wake up time.My teammates are all fairly active on Google Hangouts and we call each other pretty regularly. I like to check in at least once a day with the folks I work closest with. From a client point of view, I haven’t really noticed an increase in comms. Some of our braver clients have resumed face-to-face meetings.This question assumes that I used to socialise before lockdown. I’m very, very introverted and I find other people fairly battery-draining.I bought an electric drum kit on a lark towards the end of last year. It serves two purposes, keeps me sane and keeps me exercising. There is nothing more satisfying than smashing the heck out of something at the end of a long day.I’ve recently installed a geocache app (GPS-based treasure hunting). I think that’s more wishful thinking than something that will be useful.Well, it has mostly lifted. I do want to see more of Cape Town this summer, do more hiking, etc.As I mentioned before, staying at home allows me to be less distracted. The additional focus has allowed me to really see where my strengths and weaknesses lie and how I can improve in certain areas.Burger King launched a brilliant pay cut app and special in the UAE. With all the pay cuts and retrenchments happening, Burger King positioned itself as the champion of the average Joe, offering a ‘Pay Cut Whopper’ special. It was really well executed and it demonstrated how a brand could take something as ordinary as a special and turn it into something amazing, just by being relevant. It’s something that most brands are still not brave enough to do.Other than this questionnaire, I am currently working on 2021 campaigns for several Nestlé brands.Not wanting to get too philosophical here, but what is ‘old normal’? It sounds like a comfort zone and quite frankly if it takes a global pandemic to force you out of your comfort zone…I suppose ‘new normal’ is the most common one right now. My latest phrase is ‘resonant creative’. As soon as I say it, I feel like I should slap myself. It’s just a douchey way of saying, “Let’s make things that people will like.”Several people in my friendship circle have been retrenched. I think that’s the most serious thing that could happen to anyone during this time (over and above contracting Covid-19). To them I would say that there is hope, that there are agencies that are actually growing during this time, and you’ll find something. To those that are whining about their social lives and the availability of alcohol, I would say, “Grow the f*ck up.”