Behind the Selfie News South Africa

Menu

BizTakeouts: GreenCape

Behind the Selfie

More Behind the Selfie news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BehindtheMask: Craig Albert Hannabus, strategy director at Rogerwilco

23 Dec 2020
By: Jessica Tennant
This week, we go behind the mask with Craig Albert Hannabus, strategy director at Rogerwilco.

BizcommunitySo tell us, what’s really behind your mask (literally and/or figuratively speaking).


I did this question the last, just to review the rest of my answers and see how I come across. It seems I am a misanthropic hermit. Ah well, I’ll learn to live with it.

BizcommunityWhere are you locked down?


I am locked down in Durbanville. I think if I were locked down closer to a beach, I’d be a little more upset by the whole thing.

BizcommunityHow are you finding working from home or physical distancing at the office / how has your way of working changed?


Working from home has always been better for me. I get easily distracted by other people. I think I’ve probably become more productive. I try to limit my visits to the office, generally only going in for meetings.

BizcommunityDescribe a typical workday, if such a thing exists.


If I’m working from home, I keep a bit of a strange schedule. I’ll roll out of bed and on to my laptop at 7.30am and work until around 11am before actually showering and getting dressed. My day is usually punctuated by chores, so my house has never been cleaner. An office day requires an earlier wake up time.

BizcommunityHow do you maintain a good rapport with your teammates/clients?


My teammates are all fairly active on Google Hangouts and we call each other pretty regularly. I like to check in at least once a day with the folks I work closest with. From a client point of view, I haven’t really noticed an increase in comms. Some of our braver clients have resumed face-to-face meetings.

BizcommunityHow do you socialise these days?


This question assumes that I used to socialise before lockdown. I’m very, very introverted and I find other people fairly battery-draining.

BizcommunityWhat do you do to keep fit/healthy and/or sane (physically/mentally)?


I bought an electric drum kit on a lark towards the end of last year. It serves two purposes, keeps me sane and keeps me exercising. There is nothing more satisfying than smashing the heck out of something at the end of a long day.

BizcommunityWhat new apps would we find if we scrolled through your phone?


I’ve recently installed a geocache app (GPS-based treasure hunting). I think that’s more wishful thinking than something that will be useful.

BizcommunityShare your favourite Covid-19/lockdown-related meme/gif with us.



BizcommunityWhat is the first thing you plan to do when the lockdown lifts?


Well, it has mostly lifted. I do want to see more of Cape Town this summer, do more hiking, etc.

BizcommunityDescribe your career and if/how the pandemic/lockdown has affected its course.


As I mentioned before, staying at home allows me to be less distracted. The additional focus has allowed me to really see where my strengths and weaknesses lie and how I can improve in certain areas.

BizcommunityAny companies/brands that you feel have responded particularly well to the crisis and/or Covid-19-related campaigns that stand out to you, and why?


Burger King launched a brilliant pay cut app and special in the UAE. With all the pay cuts and retrenchments happening, Burger King positioned itself as the champion of the average Joe, offering a ‘Pay Cut Whopper’ special. It was really well executed and it demonstrated how a brand could take something as ordinary as a special and turn it into something amazing, just by being relevant. It’s something that most brands are still not brave enough to do.



BizcommunityWhat are you working on right now?


Other than this questionnaire, I am currently working on 2021 campaigns for several Nestlé brands.

BizcommunityWhat does the ‘new normal’ look like to you?


Not wanting to get too philosophical here, but what is ‘old normal’? It sounds like a comfort zone and quite frankly if it takes a global pandemic to force you out of your comfort zone…

BizcommunityWhat are some of the buzzwords floating around at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself?


I suppose ‘new normal’ is the most common one right now. My latest phrase is ‘resonant creative’. As soon as I say it, I feel like I should slap myself. It’s just a douchey way of saying, “Let’s make things that people will like.”

BizcommunityWhat advice would you give to other industry folk during this time?


Several people in my friendship circle have been retrenched. I think that’s the most serious thing that could happen to anyone during this time (over and above contracting Covid-19). To them I would say that there is hope, that there are agencies that are actually growing during this time, and you’ll find something. To those that are whining about their social lives and the availability of alcohol, I would say, “Grow the f*ck up.”
Jessica Tennant's articles

About Jessica Tennant

Jess is Senior Editor: Marketing & Media at Bizcommunity.com. She is also a contributing writer. moc.ytinummoczib@acissej
Comment

Read more: Burger King, Rogerwilco, Jessica Tennant, #BehindtheMask

Related

#BehindtheMask: Rani Bisal, executive head of Business Optimisation at DStv Media Sales16 Dec 2020
#Newsmaker: Qingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa, Wunderman Thompson SA's new Group CCO15 Dec 2020
#EvolutionofWork: There needs to be more diversity in digital and technology-related roles14 Dec 2020
#Newsmaker: HelloFCB+'s Zodwa Gunuza joins IAB committee10 Dec 2020
#BehindtheMask: Shelley Zalis, CEO at The Female Quotient9 Dec 2020
Nahana Communications GroupFCB named Adweek's 2020 Global Agency of the Year9 Dec 2020
#Newsmaker: Motheo Matsau, Ster-Kinekor Theatres' acting CEO7 Dec 2020
#EvolutionofWork: Choose to have a mindset of curiosity, growth and impact7 Dec 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz