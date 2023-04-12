StartupStory: How Wise Move is modernising the moving process with digital technology

For decades, moving has been a tedious and stressful experience, largely untouched by the age of digital disruption. Wise Move, however, is revolutionising the industry with an innovative platform that streamlines the moving process and eliminates the many pain points.

Serving as a marketplace for independent moving companies, the platform connects clients with reliable and cost-effective moving services. With the aid of proprietary technology, tools, and AI, Wise Move ensures a seamless user experience for its clients and growth opportunities for moving companies.

Having completed thousands of successful moves since its launch, Wise Move is now available nationwide, offering a range of innovative services to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Chanté Venter, co-founder and CEO of Wise Move, sheds light on how the company is disrupting the moving industry and discusses the potential impact of the fourth industrial revolution on its future growth.

How is Wise Move disrupting the moving space?

Wise Move is very different to anything else within the South African moving industry at the moment, and we’re really proud of that. We’re putting the power back in the hands of the user, whether it’s the client or the mover.

Anyone who has ever had to get moving quotes from traditional websites knows just how frustrating it can be. Wise Move is so easy to use, you can have your delivery request up in under a minute and all quotes received on Wise Move are from trusted local moving companies that had to go through a rigorous vetting process before being able to quote.

All our quotes are also public, so that means you can get an idea of what a move should cost from A to B without even having to contact a moving company. Which is really helpful in the planning stages.

For businesses, Wise Move has created a thriving ecosystem. We’re all about helping SMEs have a space where they can grow, expand and excel as service providers.

We’ve given our network access to bespoke technology and tools specifically designed for the moving industry, as well as the hands-on support they need to make the most of the opportunity.

Wise Move is also taking over a sector of the transport industry that has been notoriously hard to crack - everything that’s too big or bulky to be delivered by your standard courier delivery service. We are helping South Africans move everything from household goods and offices to cars, motorbikes, boats, caravans, and even pets.

What inspired you to launch Wise Move?

Wise Move was created to solve a problem. Many industries have gone digital, but the moving industry was stuck and needed a solution. So that’s how Wise Move was born. We are a team of techpreneurs with complementary digital skills and we put them all together to create something awesome.

What are some of the innovative services you offer?

Wise Move has a number of unique tools that we’ve built to help our clients and movers make the most of the platform. Starting with our clients, the user interface has always been a big priority. We wanted it to be easy to use and everything on the platform is geared for just that. From selecting your car type based on icons to quick-select inventory lists for household items. It really is the fastest way to get quotes for moving.

We also help our movers optimise their routes, which leads to better quotes for clients and fewer empty return trips for movers. If a mover is doing a delivery from Cape Town to Joburg, Wise Move helps them plan their routes better by helping them find deliveries for the return trip (called backloading) or fill their truck with shared loads.

Seemingly small things done optimally really helps our movers make the most of every opportunity, which benefits the client at the end of the day.

What measures do you have in place to protect customers from fly-by-night operators?

All our moving companies go through an extensive vetting process that makes use of both AI and manual checks. The thing that makes Wise Move so different is that every mover on the platform has been vetted for quality assurance, and every review is from a verified completed booking through Wise Move.

Movers also can’t “pay a subscription fee” like on lead generation sites to be a mover on our platform, you have to comply with our requirements.

This helps our clients make informed decisions and reduces the risk of being scammed or overcharged.

Our aim is to be the go-to platform for quality moving services in South Africa.

What are some of the challenges you’ve faced as a startup in SA?

One of the biggest challenges we faced as a startup in South Africa was introducing our platform to companies who were accustomed to the traditional, offline way of doing things.

While the pandemic has made online solutions a must for clients, we had to help movers who have been operating in the industry for decades transition to a digital platform. This meant providing them with training and support to get the most out of the technology and tools we offer.

That being said, once they get a hold of it, the entrepreneurial and competitive spirit really kicks in. Our movers love the platform and it’s encouraging at the end of the year to receive emails saying that they look forward to another successful year on Wise Move.

To what do you attribute Wise Move’s success so far in the local marketplace?

There are several factors that have contributed to Wise Move's success so far in the local marketplace. Firstly, our platform is designed with the user in mind. We have created an easy-to-use, transparent, and competitive platform that provides clients with multiple quotes from top moving companies in the country. This ensures that clients get the best value for their money while also making the process of choosing a mover hassle-free.

Secondly, we've been able to build a strong network of trusted moving companies in South Africa who have embraced our platform. By partnering with reliable movers who share our commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction, we've been able to establish a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy platform in the local marketplace.

Finally, our team is passionate and dedicated to making a positive impact on the moving industry. We're constantly looking for ways to improve our platform and provide our users with the best possible experience. Our commitment to innovation, customer service and quality has helped us grow our brand.

How is the 4IR likely to impact Wise Move and the work that you do?

As a platform that relies heavily on technology, Wise Move is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing wave of digital transformation. With new developments, we will be able to do more, more efficiently.

We’re currently growing at a phenomenal rate and the more we can do, the more people we can help, the more staff we can employ. We’re excited for the future.

How would you like to see your company expand or evolve in the short and long term?

Short term, we would love to see more successful deliveries from all over South Africa. We have a lot of requests for removals and often from very remote places - you can imagine the challenge if it’s from Kuruman to Cape Town for instance. So we need more moving companies to sign up - no matter where they’re located. In the long term, we want to expand to include international container moving services.

What advice do you have for other aspiring South African entrepreneurs?

South Africa is a country brimming with opportunities for entrepreneurs who are willing to seize them. In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, it's essential to harness the power of technology, online marketing, and innovative tools and platforms to grow your business and gain a competitive edge.

As an entrepreneur, the journey can be challenging, but the rewards of success are immeasurable.

At Wise Move, we understand the value of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and creating jobs. That's why we're passionate about empowering entrepreneurs by providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's dynamic business landscape. By making the most of the current need for online solutions, we believe that entrepreneurs can unlock new possibilities and drive meaningful change in their communities.

South Africa needs entrepreneurs now more than ever, and we're committed to helping our movers achieve their goals and succeed in the ever-changing digital world.

For more information on Wise Move, go to www.wisemove.co.za.