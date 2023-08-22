Getwine acquires a 100% stake in CyberCellar

Online wine company, Getwine, has officially announced its recent acquisition of CyberCellar, an online wine retailer. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled wine offerings to its valued customers.

The Wegner brothers, who own and manage Getwine. L to R: Ad, Johan and Karel Wegner. Image supplied

Johan Wegner, chief operating officer of Getwine, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to share the exciting news of Getwine's successful acquisition of a 100% stake in CyberCellar. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional value and diverse wine selections to our clientele."

Despite being headquartered in the Western Cape, Wegner highlighted Getwine's strategic vision to expand its footprint on a national scale, with a particular focus on engaging wine enthusiasts in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The acquisition of CyberCellar serves as a natural progression toward achieving this ambitious goal, solidifying Getwine's presence across South Africa.

Wegner emphasised the strategic significance of this move, stating, "Our enthusiasm for this acquisition knows no bounds. The Gauteng and KZN wine markets hold substantial influence within South Africa, and the integration of CyberCellar into Getwine presents an opportunity to enhance our offerings and extend our industry expertise."

With a history dating back to 1998, CyberCellar proudly holds the distinction of being the oldest online store in South Africa. Conceived during the early days of the internet, its mission has remained unwavering: to promote local wine producers by facilitating online sales of their wines.

Wegner also shared his aspiration for Getwine to emerge as a leader in South Africa's wine e-commerce sector. He elaborated on the company's journey, originating in 2003 when he and his two brothers embarked on a venture of selling unlabelled wines to a close-knit community of friends and relatives. Despite its modest beginnings, Wegner attributes Getwine's current stature to the steadfast support of its customers.

This strategic acquisition not only reinforces Getwine's commitment to excellence but also sets the stage for a dynamic chapter in the company's evolution. With a stronger presence and expanded offerings, Getwine is on a mission to reshape the landscape of South Africa's wine e-commerce sector.