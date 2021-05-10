RIP to former Spur chief Pierre Van Tonder

Woolworths has launched two new digital beauty experiences, Virtual Try On and Virtual Consultations, which are designed to help consumers reinvent their beauty shopping experience at home and gain more confidence before making a purchase.
Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable.Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all.Issued byKAYA 959
Spur Corporation's recently retired CEO, Pierre Van Tonder, is in critical condition after an apparent suicide attempt...
3 May 2021
Van Tonder worked for the Spur restaurant group for 38 years, starting out as a junior restaurant manager in Sea Point in 1982 under the leadership of Spur founder Allen Ambor. He eventually moved into the role of MD and CEO of the Spur group, which he occupied for 24 years, before retiring in December 2020 and passing the baton to Val Nichas.
Under Van Tonder's leadership the group expanded from a small business of approximately 40 restaurants into a multi-brand group with over 630 restaurants in South Africa and a presence in 17 countries.
“Pierre passed away peacefully in hospital. We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to his wife Jane and children Margot and Jordan,” said Val Nichas, current CEO of Spur Corporation, in a statement released today.
“We thank everyone for their overwhelming support and prayers for Pierre over the past week. He was a much-loved friend and colleague to so many Spur employees and franchisees down the years. Pierre will be remembered for his passion, energy and total commitment, and his legacy will live on in our great restaurant group that he helped build and led so successfully for more than two decades.”
“We ask for privacy for Pierre’s family in their time of grief and sorrow.”
