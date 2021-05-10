Food & bev. services News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Woolworths rolls out virtual beauty services in SA
    Woolworths has launched two new digital beauty experiences, Virtual Try On and Virtual Consultations, which are designed to help consumers reinvent their beauty shopping experience at home and gain more confidence before making a purchase.
  • MLA announces launch of Cape Town office
    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • Kaya 959 gives away R1,000 an hour every hour in May
    After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all. Issued by KAYA 959
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

RIP to former Spur chief Pierre Van Tonder

10 May 2021
Pierre Van Tonder, Spur Corporation's former CEO, died in a Cape Town hospital at the age of 62 on Sunday evening, 9 May.

Pierre Van Tonder

He had been in critical condition for the past week after getting severely injured in an apparent suicide attempt, when he shot himself in the basement of his Sea Point flat on the morning of 2 May.

According to a Daily Maverick report published last week, friends of Van Tonder's said he had been struggling recently with depression.

Former Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder in critical condition

Spur Corporation's recently retired CEO, Pierre Van Tonder, is in critical condition after an apparent suicide attempt...

3 May 2021


Van Tonder worked for the Spur restaurant group for 38 years, starting out as a junior restaurant manager in Sea Point in 1982 under the leadership of Spur founder Allen Ambor. He eventually moved into the role of MD and CEO of the Spur group, which he occupied for 24 years, before retiring in December 2020 and passing the baton to Val Nichas.

Under Van Tonder's leadership the group expanded from a small business of approximately 40 restaurants into a multi-brand group with over 630 restaurants in South Africa and a presence in 17 countries.



“Pierre passed away peacefully in hospital. We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to his wife Jane and children Margot and Jordan,” said Val Nichas, current CEO of Spur Corporation, in a statement released today.

“We thank everyone for their overwhelming support and prayers for Pierre over the past week. He was a much-loved friend and colleague to so many Spur employees and franchisees down the years. Pierre will be remembered for his passion, energy and total commitment, and his legacy will live on in our great restaurant group that he helped build and led so successfully for more than two decades.”

“We ask for privacy for Pierre’s family in their time of grief and sorrow.”
Comment

Read more: Spur, Spur Corporation, Pierre van Tonder, food franchising, restaurant franchise, restaurant management, Val Nichas

Related

Former Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder in critical condition3 May 2021
Chicken chain Galito's continues expansion in Africa22 Apr 2021
Food truck owner rejects RocoMamas statement on 'Smash Burger' controversy22 Apr 2021
Smash burger dispute: Rocomamas to meet with food truck owner20 Apr 2021
Coming out of the Covid crisis a stronger franchise16 Apr 2021
Krispy Kreme in SA: 23 stores, 300 sales channels, 600 jobs7 Apr 2021
#BehindtheBrandManager: Meet Adam Deane of RocoMamas1 Apr 2021
GreenCapeSA Plastics Pact Reuse Innovation Challenge 2021 won by I-Drop Water18 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz