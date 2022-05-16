Industries

    Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to launch in 8 African countries this May

    16 May 2022
    Rihanna's popular Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin cosmetics and skincare brands will launch in eight African countries on 27 May, including in South Africa at Edgars and Arc Stores.

    Source: Supplied
    "The wait is finally OVA!!! AFRICA - we pullin up! Who ready?! We’ve been workin hard to make this happen! We'll be available in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe local retailers starting MAY 27! #FENTYAFRICA," read a post on Fenty Beauty's Instagram page last week.

    Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in partnership with LVMH in 2017 in 17 countries with a vision of inclusivity and global reach at its core. At the time she said she sought to help "everyone feel beautiful and recognised, no matter their race, ethnicity, culture or personal style", and was inspired to create the beauty brand after trying to find products that worked across all skin types and tones.


    With Rihanna's mandate of inclusivity, Fenty Beauty offers a wide range of products for traditionally hard-to-match skin tones, creating formulas that work for all skin types, and pinpointing universal shades. Fast forward to 2020, Rihanna launched her clean, vegan and eco-friendly skincare line, Fenty Skin, and amplified her mission to provide simple and effective beauty solutions for all.

    "Rihanna created both Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin with a global vision in mind to reinforce the 'Beauty For All' notion. It is this brand ethos that makes Rihanna's decision to expand her Fenty brands to Africa a momentous milestone and natural next step," the brands said in a statement.


    Cult favourites and new drops


    Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products will be available for purchase across Africa, including cult-favourite complexion essentials like Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, best-selling lip products like Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color, and her skincare starters including Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen and Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser.

    Additionally, customers in Africa will be able to immediately pick up the newest launches from the brands, like Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick, Sun Stalk'r Face + Eye Bronzer & Highlighter Palette, and Fenty Skin Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing Treatment.

    Inside Rihanna's first Savage X Fenty store
    Inside Rihanna's first Savage X Fenty store

    28 Jan 2022


    Where to find Fenty


    Within Africa, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will be available from 27 May at the following retailers:

    South Africa:
    Arc Stores
    Edgars

    Nigeria:
    Essenza Nigeria

    Kenya:
    Lintons Beauty

    Namibia:
    Edgars

    Botswana:
    Edgars

    Ghana:
    Essenza Ghana

    Zambia:
    Color Café Zambia

    Zimbabwe:
    Catts
    NextOptions
    Read more: cosmetics, skincare, Edgars, Rihanna, Fenty Beauty, beauty retail

