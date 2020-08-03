Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Rihanna releases unisex skincare line Fenty Skin

3 Aug 2020
Rihanna has launched her much-anticipated skincare line, Fenty Skin, in partnership with Kendo Brands, an LVMH-owned beauty developer. Fenty Skin is Rihanna's second global beauty brand, following the launch of Fenty Beauty introduced in 2017.


According to a press statement, the new skincare brand is the "culmination of Rihanna's global experiences, personal skincare journey and unwavering mission to provide simple solutions for all skin tones and types". As a result, Fenty Skin has been designed to deliver clean, value-packed, multitasking products that work seamlessly with makeup.

Fenty Skin products have been tested on all skin tones, textures and types to ensure they would be effective for everybody, the brand said.

LVMH launches new luxury fashion house with Rihanna

LVMH, the world's largest luxury group, has announced the launch of a new Paris-based luxury fashion house, developed by Robyn Rihanna Fenty...

10 May 2019


The gender-neutral Fenty Skin product line comprises three 2-in-1 products, collectively known as the Fenty Skin Start'rs: Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25), a makeup remover-cleanser; Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28), a toner-serum hybrid; and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35), a moisturiser-sunscreen.



The range is said to feature clean, vegan, gluten-free and oil-free formulas. It combines globally-sourced ingredients like vitamin C-rich Barbados cherry, with gold standard skincare ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. The products feature warm, tropical scents inspired by their ingredients like Barbados cherry, coconut and fresh desert melon.

"After years of feeling overwhelmed by all the skincare choices and a bad experience with a product that discoloured her skin as a teen, Rihanna dreamed of creating a line that was easy and effective. Now, she's created an approachable skincare brand built on years of unparalleled experience, access and education, representing everything she wished she had known when she was younger," the brand said.



To make packaging more earth-conscious, Fenty Skin has eliminated boxes where possible, incorporated post-consumer recycled materials and created refill systems where feasible.

Skincare expert and licensed esthetician Sean Garrette has been appointed as a Fenty Skin ambassador.

#AfricaMonth: Why Africa is primed for prestige beauty growth

Overseeing multi-ethnic innovation for Estée Lauder Companies, Susan Akkad is no stranger to the concept of 'inclusive beauty'...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 31 May 2019


Fenty Skin has launched exclusively on FentySkin.com, with international shipping available.
