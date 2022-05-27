Industries

D&AD 2022 awards three more Black Pencils

27 May 2022
In the second of its two digital ceremonies, D&AD has announced three Black Pencil winners amongst Pencil winners across the remaining Craft categories including Illustration, Photography, Typography, and Writing for Design, Side Hustle, Design, Culture and Impact categories as well as the Companies of the Year.
Supplied. The D&AD Awards 2022 has announced three Black Pencil winners
Supplied. The D&AD Awards 2022 has announced three Black Pencil winners

Black Pencil winners

  • The Lost Class, Leo Burnett Chicago, Branding, Tactical: To fight for common-sense gun laws, Leo Burnett Chicago held a graduation ceremony for the 3,044 students who would have graduated this year if they hadn’t been killed by a gun.
  • Hopeline19, adam&eveDDB, Creative Transformation, Engagement: On Emergency Services Day, adam&eveDDB launched Hopeline19 - a free phone service for the British nation to leave messages of support for frontline workers.
  • Real Tone, Google, Product Design, Inclusive: Real Tone is a collection of technical improvements to the Pixel 6 camera and Google Photos that more accurately and beautifully highlight the nuances of all skin tones.


“In the wake of political and social turmoil, creative excellence continues to not only survive but thrive, as evidenced by the incredible talent we’ve seen at this year’s D&AD Awards,” says Dara Lynch, chief operating officer at D&AD.

“In the backdrop of what feels like a never-ending stream of global crises, it is incredibly reassuring to see that our community remains so resilient and continues to move in a progressive and vibrant direction,” adds Lynch.

2022 Overall Results


Companies of the Year

The top ranking design agency winners of the year


  1. Apple Design Team
  2. PORTO ROCHA
  3. Pentagram New York

Top ranking production company winners of the year


  1. Division
  2. Riff Raff Films
  3. Iconoclast Germany

Top ranking advertising agency winners of the year


  1. Leo Burnett Chicago
  2. Droga5 New York
  3. Ogilvy UK

Top ranking clients of the year


  1. Apple
  2. Change the Ref
  3. Unilever

Top ranking countries

  • United States - 403 winning entries
  • United Kingdom - 271 winning entries
  • France - 114 winning entries
  • Germany - 87 winning entries
  • Brazil - 78 winning entries

The 278 Pencil winning works and all shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website.

Since 1962, D&AD’s mission has been to stimulate and celebrate creative excellence with the belief that creativity is a key driver in commercial, economic, social and cultural success.

Now in its 60th year, the Awards has grown to incorporate more than 40 categories judged by a cohort of nearly 400 of the world’s leading creative minds. The Awards recognise work that has made a significant impact and will inspire seasoned talent as well as the next generation.

The President’s Award will be announced at a special in-person event in September to celebrate D&AD’s 60th Anniversary and to launch this year’s D&AD Annual. Further details will be announced shortly.
