CPT Tourism, We Are Victoria Falls partner on joint marketing initiatives

Recently launched tourism community of Victoria Falls, We are Victoria Falls and Cape Town Tourism (CTT) have partnered on a joint marketing initiatives that cross-promotes the two destinations along the theme of 'African Routes'. Working with key airlines and private sector operators, the campaign will explore ways to inspire travel between the two destinations by sharing tourist markets and encouraging visits to both destinations.

Source: Supplied

The partnership was announced at the founding ceremony by We are Victoria Falls board chair, Barbara Murasiranwa-Hughes and CTT’s chief marketing officer, Leigh Dawber at the local community cornerstone the Three Monkeys Restaurant and Bar in Victoria Falls.

Murasiranwa-Hughes says: "The support and advice from CTT has not only helped inform the solid grounding we find of the DMP (destination marketing partnership) we launch today, but marketing together from the onset will further support in fast-tracking our business objectives and prosperity of Victoria Falls."

The relationship between the two entities started in September 2022, when CTT partnered with the World Bank to host a group of Victoria Falls public and private sector stakeholders on a peer-to-peer exchange in Cape Town. The main objective was to share current destination management best practices, giving advice on how to structure a successful organisation and ecosystem that supports sustainable travel.

Dawber adds: "A huge congratulations to We Are Victoria Falls for bringing their vision to life as this is no small feat, and we are looking forward to collaboratively exploring ways to position and uplift tourism within an African context, by developing ways to inspire travel between our two destinations and then share any learnings and successes with the rest of the continent."