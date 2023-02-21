Dream expands portfolio with Madikwe River Lodge

Dream Hotels & Resorts (Dream) has added Madikwe River Lodge situated in the North West province to its growing portfolio of mixed-use holiday accommodation across South Africa and Mozambique.

Source: Supplied

Set in the Madikwe Game Reserve, Madikwe River Lodge is a Big 5 malaria-free destination with game viewing and luxury accommodation. It comprises sixteen split-level thatched chalets and additional facilities catering to small conferences, weddings and milestone celebrations.

"Having recently acquired all sales and marketing functions of Madikwe River Lodge, we are looking forward to enticing guests to experience this exceptional property," says Brent Dickson, director of Dream Hotels & Resorts.

"Aside from having the Groot Marico River on your doorstep, Madikwe offers a front-row seat to the Madikwe Game Reserve," Dickson adds. "Once abandoned farmlands riddled with alien flora, the region is now bursting with wildlife, such as African wild dogs and cheetah, which along with the Big Five, form the 'Madikwe Super Seven'."

Spirit of regeneration

Dickson further highlights how they are optimistic about luring in a whole new market of local travellers, adventurers, and nature lovers.

"Over the years, Dream Hotels & Resorts has made a significant investment in less-explored regions within the province," he adds. "I am delighted that we have the opportunity to help contribute to the growth and future of Madikwe River Lodge and the surrounding province as a whole."

The acquisition of Madikwe, along with Olifants River Lodge near Middleburg, has strengthened the company's local footprint to over 23 properties within its portfolio this year.

"We have established a great relationship with the current owners, North West Parks, and appreciate their invaluable input and support. We will definitely not let them down. It's a fantastic new chapter for Dream Hotels and Resorts and Madikwe River Lodge," Dickson concludes.