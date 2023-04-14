Industries

MiWay Blink partners with innovative podcast

14 Apr 2023
Issued by: Irvine Partners
As Gen Z comes of age, experts are stating that this generation of consumers are poised to become the largest consumer demographic in history. With their unique take on business, lifestyle, culture and personal finance, companies need to expand their customer engagement strategy to tap into Gen Z's zeitgeist to successfully engage with them.
Keletso Mpisane, head of MiWay Blink
Keletso Mpisane, head of MiWay Blink

Taking this into account, digitally-based car insurer MiWay Blink has embarked on a partnership with local podcaster, Lwazi Madonsela, whose thought-provoking podcast, Cnr Juta and De Beer, speaks directly to Gen Z audiences.

Named after two streets in trendy Braamfontein – where the podcast is recorded – Cnr Juta and De Beer delves into SA’s street culture, featuring young entrepreneurs who were inspired by the city to cultivate their creative voice. Through speaking to them, Madonsela hopes to provide valuable insights for the next generation of creatives trying to formalise their ideas into sustainable businesses

By sponsoring 10 episodes of the podcast, MiWay Blink recognises that Gen Zers seek non-traditional means of communication to gain information about every area of life. Taking heed of this, all industries, including those in the fintech space, should be using such avenues to meaningfully engage with the Gen Z audience.

Head of MiWay Blink Keletso Mpisane says: “Our partnership with Cnr Juta and De Beer involves the sharing of authentic ideas and advice on topics including fintech, urban culture, food, personal finance and business.

“We chose to partner with this specific podcast because of the fresh perspective, creativity and the generation it speaks to, which is bold enough to carve their own path in their own way. This partnership supports the ambitions of the courageous Gen Z generation and the creative space. Lwazi Madonsela is a fresh, interesting voice in the podcast space, and his podcast speaks to the Gen Z generation,” she adds.

The first episode of the series has already gone live and the rest of the interviews, which will feature a select panel of interesting and successful characters in the urban Gen Z space, will be released weekly over the course of eight weeks.

