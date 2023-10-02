Skin Renewal continues to raise the bar

With the opening of its 19th clinic in Rosebank, the Skin Renewal Group continues to raise the bar for the South African aesthetics industry, staying abreast of global trends - from techniques and innovation to products and treatments. The result is a proudly South African, world-class leader in aesthetics that more than holds its own on a global stage, matching an unwavering commitment to aesthetic excellence with a genuine passion for transforming the lives of the 10,000 patients who walk through the doors every month.

Over the past 18 years, the Skin Renewal Group has worked with and transformed the skins (and health, holistically) of 250,000 patients – ranging from 18 to 92 years old. When it comes to understanding, explaining and talking skincare. Few are better positioned as thought leaders in the field than Skin Renewal’s highly skilled and ever-learning co-founders, Dr Maureen Allem and Victor Snyders.

Dr Maureen Allem and Victor Snyders

Available for comment, in-person and in the media.

As knowledgeable and experienced as they are warm and approachable, Victor and Dr Maureen – along with the greater Skin Renewal team – pride themselves on educating their patients and the public; not just on what they do, but why they do it.

“Dr Maureen and myself are readily available, even with little notice, to provide the media with aesthetics industry insights,” explains Skin Renewal CEO Victor Snyders. “From commenting on trends to distilling complex medical information into layman’s terms, we find it incredibly rewarding to discuss global aesthetics innovation within a South African context, and jump at any opportunity to enhance syndicated international content by giving it a local context.”

A holistic approach, from the in-clinic experience to online engagement.

In keeping with the theme of prioritising education and life-long learning, Dr Maureen and Victor lead by example, not just embracing aesthetics trends and best practice but engaging with digital trends and social media best practice, too. Dr Maureen has a self-taught affinity for, and keen interest in, social media – an upskilling journey which recently saw her attend the world’s leading social media conference, which took place in the UK. While, Victor – a CEO with a passion for SEO – takes every opportunity to attend international conferences centered around management of aesthetic practices as well as digital marketing.

Speaking of unexpected skill sets within the aesthetics and anti-ageing arena, Victor brings another aspect of ‘The Skin Renewal Difference’ to the table; his contribution to the aesthetics of every clinic as a qualified and accomplished architect. Together with his partner, Dr Maureen who is also a published interior designer, it’s why each Skin Renewal clinic is built on the foundation of aesthetic excellence, from the treatments offered to the dramatic staircases, indoor waterfalls and exquisite chandeliers.

“The brand-new Rosebank clinic features a multi-tiered gold dome, while our Fourways clinic, currently mid-refurbishment, will have our first double-sided waterfall,” notes Victor, adding that, “each of our clinics is an oasis of sorts, a serene space for our patients to recharge, rest and reflect. Our visual language of white and gold, from branding to décor, creates a calming atmosphere, as chic as it is welcoming.”

Additionally, the group has developed its own skill set through education of training and has internally staffed departments that take care of the marketing, logistics, IT, training, human resources, finance as well as all operational requirements of the group. This has enabled many staff members to grow through the transference of skills.

Where local investment meets world-class vision

Both Victor and Dr Maureen, along with the broader team of 214 staff – including 46 medically trained, therapists, 27 medical doctors and four nurses – are as invested in the continued organic growth of the Skin Renewal Group as they are invested in South Africa; the place and its people, from making sustainable best practice a priority to making a difference through Group-wide, ongoing CSI initiatives.

“We have a sincere, heartfelt drive to give back to the communities in and around the areas we operate in,” says Dr Maureen, “Our many CSI projects and close work with Khulisa. Streetscapes, Komani and Souper Troopers, to name just a few, are a reflection of the fact that paying it forward is woven into our DNA as individuals and a business.”

Just like they welcome the opportunity to transform lives, every day, Victor, Dr Maureen and the Skin Renewal team welcome opportunities to transform the way the world sees South African medical aesthetics, which, at present, isn’t given the recognition in the international arena that it truly deserves.

South African media and journalists have a truly valuable – and important – role to play in shining the spotlight on the Skin Renewal Group’s world-class contribution to the aesthetics industry, globally. “From an expert opinion to thought leadership, from a comment on a current skincare trend to insightful translation of medical jargon, any opportunity to put South African aesthetics on the global map is always as welcome as each of our patients,” confirms Dr Maureen.

