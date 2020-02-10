Future Females launches five-day challenge

Future Females has launched an activation in support of 5,000 female entrepreneurs to help in executing their business goals.

Image source: Gallo/Getty Images.

It’s all about getting a solid execution plan in place - stripping back your goal, identifying the most important actions to take to get there and getting your support structure, schedule and mindset aligned to deliver on your business goals.

Day 1: Your goal - Get clarity on the why, what and how of your number one business goal and break this down into monthly milestones.





- Get clarity on the why, what and how of your number one business goal and break this down into monthly milestones. Day 2: Your action plan - Actions breed results. Translate your goals into a sequenced and simple task list, mapped into a trackable system so nothing is left to chance.





- Actions breed results. Translate your goals into a sequenced and simple task list, mapped into a trackable system so nothing is left to chance. Day 3: Your village - No woman is an island. Identify the key people you need in your tribe, to support your growth as you breakthrough to the next stage of your business.





- No woman is an island. Identify the key people you need in your tribe, to support your growth as you breakthrough to the next stage of your business. Day 4: Your schedule - Your time is your most valuable business input. Craft your optimal schedule around your own energy, and leverage our high-performing productivity hacks to find more hours in your day.





- Your time is your most valuable business input. Craft your optimal schedule around your own energy, and leverage our high-performing productivity hacks to find more hours in your day. Day 5: Your mindset - The entrepreneurial path is never linear. Identify your blockers and get proactive strategies in place to quickly move past them towards your goals.

Setting your business goals is one thing, executing them is another. Future Females has built the ‘Take Action, Crush Goals’ free five-day online challenge, designed to ensure their community of entrepreneurs achieve their 2020 goals by creating a personalised action plan.The challenge was created following a global survey of the Future Females community in October 2019 that asked entrepreneurs about the biggest mindset blocks holding them back from success in their businesses. The survey found that 62% of entrepreneurs struggle with procrastination and that 58% were held back by fear and self-doubt.Future Females designed this five-day challenge to help entrepreneurs move past these issues.The challenge helps you create your own personalised action plan to make sure you hit your number one business goal this year, leaving nothing to chance. The challenge will be held online and will involve a daily tutorial, workbook, action step and a support forum, as well as a daily live Q&A on Facebook where you can get feedback as you progress.The content will also be published for anyone who is not able to attend the live sessions and has been carefully developed to cover all aspects you need to take into account when creating your action plan.The days will be structured as follows:Future Females is a community of female entrepreneurs who aim to increase the number and success of female entrepreneurs globally. They support their community through a number of ways, including an online forum, online business school and founders club.This is Future Females' first step towards their goal to support and activate one million entrepreneurs by 2025. They believe this will be the most influential decade for female entrepreneurship and are ready to help accelerate the advancements necessary to achieve this.The challenge is supported by UK-SA Tech Hub, who partners with Future Females to drive digital skills development for female entrepreneurs, supporting them to build businesses that utilise innovative technologies to have a positive social impact on the world.