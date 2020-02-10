Scan Display to identify EuroShop 2020's industry trends

Exhibition, events and display specialist, Scan Display, first visited the world's #1 retail trade fair, EuroShop, in 1999. Since then, the South African company has returned to Düsseldorf, Germany, every three years for each subsequent show - and is preparing to visit its 2020 edition later this month.

“For us, it’s a must-attend event,” says Justin Hawes, MD of Scan Display. “Not only is it a unique opportunity to see what new products and trends are shaping our industry, but it’s an unparalleled marketing platform to grow and strengthen our international partner and client network.”



In 2017, a total of 113,906 visitors from 138 countries visited EuroShop, to explore its 15 halls dedicated to industry sectors such as: expo & event marketing; retail marketing; shop fitting & store design; lighting, and more. The total footprint of the trade fair was an impressive 127,598m².



Scan Display is a proud member of the International Federation of Exhibition & Event Services (IFES) and has chosen to exhibit at the IFES Global Village pavilion which is located in a busy thoroughfare section of Hall 4 – one of two halls dedicated to expo and event marketing.



Hawes says, “IFES is a well-recognised and respected global association, and we believe their pavilion will help us stand out from the other 2,000+ exhibitors who will be at the show.”



Scan Display’s marketing message will focus on the company’s strength as an African partner, showcasing its African network and capabilities to operate across the continent through its 15 offices and distributors.



Typically, EuroShop attendees are the top-level management and decision-makers at their companies. Reflecting this, the team that will represent Scan Display at EuroShop 2020 is: Justin Hawes – Managing Director



Paul Hugo – Creative Director



Henriette Havenga – Johannesburg Sales Manager



Jane Steel – Cape Town Sales Manager



Rene Fielies – Johannesburg Head of Design EuroShop will run from 16 to 20 February 2020. You can catch the highlights with Scan Display’s daily diary on Bizcommunity.com over this period, featuring video interviews with industry experts from around the globe and photo galleries of their favourite marketing displays.



For more information about Scan Display, please contact Justin Hawes on az.oc.yalpsidnacs@nitsuj or +27 11 447 4777. For more information on EuroShop, you can go to



