One Screen 2022 jury names 2 South Africans

2 Aug 2022
The preliminary One Screen 2022 Short Film Festival jury has been announced and includes South African Simone Bosman, founder, executive producer, OSU Creative Production in Johannesburg, and Linda Notelovitz, director, producer, LifeDesign, working out of Cape Town and London.
Source: © Photography The One Screen 2022 jury includes South African Simone Bosman, OSU Creative Production and Linda Notelovitz, LifeDesign
Produced by The One Club for Creativity the One Screen 2022 Short Film Festival is the premiere short film festival that celebrates and awards global filmmakers from both commercial advertising and film industries.

Other confirmed One Screen 2022 jury members, with more to be added shortly, include:

  • Magnus Atom, independent animator, Brooklyn
  • Karim Bartoletti, partner, executive producer, Indiana Production Company, Milan
  • Camden Elizabeth, director, executive producer, Suitcase Productions, New York
  • Suresh Eriyat, director, animator, Studio Eeksaurus, Mumbai
  • Mah Ferraz, film editor, Cut + Run, New York
  • Danaé Gosset, independent animation director, art director, designer, New York
  • Perrine Schwartz, executive producer, Soldats, Paris
  • Casey Ventura, producer, Finch, Sydney

The fast-growing global festival focuses on all forms and aspects of short films — narrative fiction, comedy, commercials, branded content, music videos, spec work, passion projects, animation, sound, movie poster design, title sequences and more — and has a mission to celebrate and award filmmakers from around the world working in both the film and ad industries, with no limitation and total artistic freedom, all on one screen.

The global call for entries for One Screen 2022 is open for work released online or offline between 1 January 2020 and 30 April 2022.

The deadline for entries is 12 August.Find out more information here

