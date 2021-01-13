7 South African to serve as judges for The One Show 2021

The One Club for Creativity has revealed seven creatives from South Africa who will serve as judges for The One Show 2021.



The judging panel is made of more than 250 top creatives from across 42 countries that will judge work from around the world. The jury members from South Africa and their judging discipline are as follows: Camilla Clerke, ECD, Ogilvy, Cape Town (Social Media)



Nkanyezi Masango, ECD, King James, Cape Town (Interactive & Online/Digital Craft/Mobile)



Jacquie Mullany, ECD, VMLY&R, Johannesburg (Interactive & Online/Digital Craft/Mobile)



Steph Niekerk, CD, Grey, Johannesburg (Radio & Audio)



Tseliso Rangaka, CCO, FBC, Johannesburg (Print & Out of Home)



Roanna Williams, CCO, Net#work BBDO, Johannesburg (Branded Entertainment)



Monalisa Zwambila, founder/CEO, The Riverbed Agency, Bryanston (Public Relations)

To ensure the safety of jurors during the continued pandemic, all judging will be conducted online for the second year in a row.



View the complete list of the



“The quality of jurors has long been a hallmark of The One Show”, said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. “This group is among the industry’s top creative thinkers and doers from around the world who will judge work through the lens of creativity of ideas and quality of execution.”



After providing the creative community with last year’s largest global awards show and definitive international and regional creative rankings, The One Club for Creativity is now accepting entries for The One Show 2021.



Notable changes have been made to help agencies and brands who continue to be affected by the global pandemic, including extended deadlines, and new categories and disciplines that reflect the way the industry now works.



Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Regular deadline 12 March 2021, extended deadline is 19 March 2021, and final deadline 26 March 2021.



