BizTrends2021: Acceleration of digital payments

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Sponsors
More Articles
Retail trends
Acceleration of digital paymentsJonathan Smit
Safety vs sustainability - the packaging industry's key conundrumNthabiseng Motsoeneng
The evolving e-tail landscapeVilo Trska
The path forward for retail in 2021Matthew Leighton
Agriculture trends
Automotive trends
Construction & Engineering trends
CSI & Sustainability trends
4 trends set to continue or be re-interpreted in the NGO sectorInnocent Masayira
Strengthening NPO skills and processesNazeema Mohamed, Feryal Domingo and Soraya Joonas
Sustainability is key for social investment in 2021Keri-Leigh Paschal
Education trends
Energy & Mining trends
Entrepreneurship trends
Finance trends
3 wealth management trends to watch in 2021Maarten Ackerman
4 strategies to rethink investing in SMEsKuhle Mnisi
Microinsurance ready to reach new heightsMarius Botha
Finding alpha in the age of Covid-19Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana
Purpose or profit. It's not a choiceMike Middleton
Shifting towards a digital - but still human - approachHenry van Deventer
Healthcare trends
Healthcare innovation in 2021 and beyondReynhardt Uys
Are day hospitals the new trend?Lee Callakoppen
3 emerging medical scheme membership patternsNerine Brink
Healthcare innovations to look out forMoshe Lichtenstein
HR & Management trends
ICT trends
Legal trends
Lifestyle trends
Wine in the wake of coronaKristen Duff and Gosia Young
7 prospects and necessary shifts for the artsRucera Seethal
Logistics & Transport trends
Marketing & Media trends
Tech democratisation will set the tone for 2021Andrew Smit and Johan Walters
Property trends
Auction industry survival depends on going virtualJoff van Reenen
Covid-19 drives new trends in local property marketMarcél du Toit
Covid-19
Retail jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Visual Merchandiser - Head Office Cape Town CBD
- Digital Marketing Learnership Cape Town
- Sales Assistant East London
- Sales Representative Cape Town
- Amazon Specialist Cape Town
- E-Commerce/Customer Support Intern Cape Town
- Laundry Worker - Washing/Ironing/Cleaning Johannesburg
- Store Leader Cape Town
- Assistant Store Manager Cape Town
- Store Manager Johannesburg
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
#BizTrends2021: Acceleration of digital payments
2020 blurred conventional lines of ecommerce, with sectors that historically had low digital payment penetration experiencing higher demand, as more people shopped online.
Jonathan Smit, PayFast
These figures are based on total payment volumes processed in 2020 compared to 2019.
2021 will continue to see the digitisation of payments across various industries including retail, professional services and e-commerce. From paying for invoices using a QR code to purchasing electricity via your mobile banking app, digital payments are largely expanding beyond shopping online.
Looking ahead, we will continue to see growth in the following ways:
Keeping it contactless
Accelerated rapidly by the pandemic, contactless payments have become widely accepted and will continue to be a feature in the mainstream payments landscape. Whether it be by smartphone, card or wearable device – tap-and-go has become a convenient staple for South African shoppers. Additionally, many are still wary about the Covid-19 virus spreading through surfaces and cash.
Mobile-first and seamless integration
Mobile payments accounted for 66% of the transactions we processed on Black Friday 2020. This year we’ll see the continued use of smartphones for e-commerce purchases – as well as further penetration of digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Huawei Pay into the local market.
As more brands make use of social media to build their online stores, consumers will continually look for more seamless payment experiences that are mobile-friendly.
#BizTrends2021: The evolving e-tail landscape
The Covid-19 pandemic presented the industry with myriad challenges, but it also gave rise to opportunities - for those willing to dip their toes into digital innovations, says Procter & Gamble's Vilo Trska...
Vilo Trska 6 Jan 2021
QR code and app-based payments
Fast-tracked during the pandemic, QR code and app-based payment methods allow buyers to pay without touching any surface other than their own phone. Payments can be made at till points, restaurants, for parking and for online shopping – as vendors across the country adopt the technology.
Brick-and-mortar retailers are accelerating this trend by offering a reward programme linked to payments made in-store via their app.
Flexible payment options
As a result of the pandemic, consumers are more financially stretched than ever. Going into 2021, we’ll continue to see more flexible payment options for retail brands in their e-commerce stores. Solutions like the Buy Now Pay Later model allow local shoppers to make interest-free repayments over a set amount of time, helping with monthly household cash flow.
Tap, tap, tap and grow
It has been a year of reckoning: a year that lit a fire beneath online payments in South Africa, transforming e-commerce while creating immense economic pressure...
Karen Nadasen 22 Dec 2020
We are noticing a big change from the pre-pandemic era, when businesses did not see digital payments as essential. Following on from last year, this has become a top priority as consumers expect personalised, convenient online payment options from local brands.
For many businesses that had previously relied on selling their products or services in person, accepting online payments has been a significant step in digitising their offering to the local market.The PayFast Ecommerce Performance (PEP) Index, launched in November, demonstrated that as e-commerce adoption rates continue to soar, digital payment solutions will need to keep pace to ensure that customers continue to shop online. Indicative of the report findings, 2021 will continue to see an uptake in ecommerce use and digital payments being brought further into the mainstream.
About the author
Jonathan Smit is the Managing Director and Founder of PayFast.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Read more: online retail, e-commerce, mobile payments, contactless payments, Jonathan Smit, PayFast, payments, Digital Payments, QR code payments
Related
Tap, tap, tap and grow22 Dec 2020
Adumo buys point-of-sale company Gaap1 Dec 2020
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.