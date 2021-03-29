Printing Company news South Africa

Scan Display expands its large format print offering

29 Mar 2021
Issued by: Scan Display
Scan Display has expanded its printing portfolio with new branding solutions for corporates, retail, events and activations nationwide. Its increased range includes custom wallpaper available in seven different textures, vinyl and PVC branding, indoor and outdoor signage, and portable outdoor branding such as flags, gazebos, and pop-up, telescopic and sharkfin banners.
Scan Display's printing operation, Scan Print
LED Fabric Lightboxes for retail branding

Justin Hawes, MD Scan Display, says: “We print all these items in-house, so we have complete control over the production process and can deliver on our promise of value-for-money, flexibility and ease of doing business with us.”

And things are incredibly easy. In-house graphic designers can assist with your artwork if needed, while the printing facilities are open 24/7. This means you can receive sample prints and quick turn-around times, while being exempt from overtime charges. Short runs with no minimum quantity are also welcome.

Custom wallpaper
Durable fabric graphics for outdoor branding

In addition to its new products, Scan Display still provides its popular fabric branding system, the Tension Fabric System. This versatile product has multiple applications, such as video conferencing backdrops, retail displays, exhibits, showrooms, reception areas and foyers, interior signage or advertising and more.

Tension Fabric System for video conferencing

Its discrete and slim aluminium frames come with straight and curved options, and can be wall-mounted, free-standing or suspended from the ceiling. Single- or double-sided graphics are possible, as are back- and front-lighting options. Each job is made to your required dimensions, with seamless prints of up to 50m by 3m. As a bonus, the graphics are washable and reusable, and easy enough for you to take down or put up as needed.

To download the company’s print brochure with its full range of options, please click here.

To find out more about this and other Scan Display products and services, please contact Justin Hawes at az.oc.yalpsidnacs@nitsuj or on + 27 11 447 4777.

Scan Display
Scan Display is a leader in the Southern African exhibition and display industry, specialising in award-winning exhibition stands, retail displays, and event and exhibition infrastructure. Our product range extends from large custom-built exhibition stands and portable systems to banner systems, brochure holders, display cases and shopping kiosks. We supply the full range of exhibition and event services, including shell scheme, carpeting, electrics and furniture and audiovisual hire.
