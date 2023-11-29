Standard Bank's Jörg Fischer wins 3 awards, named CIO of the Year

The CIO Association of South Africa bestowed its inaugural 2023 CIO of the Year Award to Jörg Fischer, Group CIO of Standard Bank at an event attended by over 300 IT leaders and professionals from various sectors. This recognition of Standard Bank’s IT strategy and performance shows the impact of Fischer’s strategic vision and leadership.

Jörg Fischer, Standard Bank CIO

The award is an initiative of the CIO Association of South Africa and honours a nominee who has shown exceptional leadership and innovation, contributing to their organisation’s success over several years.

In addition to the CIO of the Year title, Fischer also claimed the Strategy & Leadership Award, a testament to his outstanding leadership in developing and implementing effective IT strategies. His efforts in the realm of cybersecurity were also recognised, earning him the Cybersecurity Award which celebrates a CIO who has shown exceptional leadership in developing and implementing effective cybersecurity strategies.

“We are very proud of the commitment and dedication shown by our IT teams, who under Jörg and his team’s leadership, focused on building trust with our clients through various initiatives, including our Back-to-Basics campaign. Their commitment to driving both excellence and efficiencies, continues to be impressive, ensuring our Group remains competitive now and into the future,” said Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank COO.

Culture of collaboration

Commenting on the accolades, Nienaber said Fischer and his team have fostered a culture of collaboration, agility, and excellence within the team and across the organisation. The team has embraced the adoption of innovative technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, enabling Standard Bank to offer personalised, omnichannel, and secure solutions to clients.

“We are delighted that his achievements have been recognised by the industry and we congratulate him on this well-deserved award,” continued Nienaber.

More than 99% of all transactions done at Standard Bank are now digital, highlighting the consumer shift to the convenience and security offered by digital platforms.

Challenges and opportunities

Fischer joined Standard Bank in 1997 and has held various senior roles across the group. As the group CIO, he is responsible for overseeing of the group’s IT infrastructure, systems, applications, security, and innovation across 20 African countries and six international financial centres.

“We are proud of our IT achievements and the impact we have made on our clients, employees, and society. We are also aware of the challenges and opportunities ahead, and we are committed to continue innovating and improving our IT capabilities and solutions. We believe that technology is a key platform enabler and differentiator for us, and we will leverage it to drive Africa’s growth and prosperity,” concluded Nienaber.