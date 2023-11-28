Salesforce and AWS deepen partnership on sidelines of re:Invent

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Salesforce kicked off the AWS re:Invent conference by announcing a significant expansion of their strategic partnership. The enhanced collaboration will deepen product integrations across data and artificial intelligence (AI), and for the first time, select Salesforce products will be available on the AWS Marketplace. This move aims to make it easier for customers to manage their data across Salesforce and AWS securely, and to infuse the latest generative AI technologies into their applications and workflows.

AWS re:Invent is happening in Las Vegas this week.

Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce, hailed the announcement as an “incredible milestone” in the evolution of their partnership with AWS. He highlighted the benefits of bringing together the leading AI CRM provider and the leading cloud provider to deliver a trusted, integrated data and AI platform.

Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS, emphasised the ease with which developers can securely access and leverage data and generative AI technologies to drive rapid transformation for their organisations and industries.

As part of this partnership, Salesforce will now support Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that makes foundation models from leading AI companies available through a single API. Salesforce Data Cloud will also expand to support data sharing across additional AWS technologies.

Salesforce will also expand its use of AWS, including compute, storage, data, and AI technologies through Hyperforce to further enhance popular services like Salesforce Data Cloud.

Enhanced integrations

Both companies will now be able to offer enhanced integrations.

AWS Marketplace: Salesforce will offer its products on the AWS Marketplace, making it easier for AWS customers to subscribe and manage Salesforce offerings.

Data management: AWS and Salesforce will deepen product integrations across data and AI, enabling customers to securely unite and leverage their data across Salesforce and AWS data services, and access foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies through Amazon Bedrock.

Generative AI: Customers will be able to use Salesforce Prompt Builder, part of the Einstein Copilot Studio, to create custom prompt templates grounded in their data and send them to their preferred FMs on Amazon Bedrock. They will also be able to fine-tune FMs on Amazon Bedrock through the Einstein Trust Layer and power generative AI experiences across the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.

Customer service: Amazon Connect Chat comes to Service Cloud Digital Engagement and Amazon Connect forecasting, capacity planning, and agent scheduling to the Salesforce Service Cloud Omnichannel supervisor experience. This will enable a unified customer experience, more productive agents across channels, and more informed supervisors.

Development dervices: Salesforce is working with AWS to reimagine Heroku as the PaaS layer for development of AI-first apps across Salesforce and AWS. Heroku will use the most powerful and cost-effective infrastructure from AWS, including accelerated Amazon EC2 instances powered by Nvidia GPUs, AWS Trainium, and AWS Inferentia for ML training and inference, along with additional GPU-optimised EC2 instances for graphics-intensive applications. They will also use AWS Graviton-based EC2 instances for the best price-performance combination.