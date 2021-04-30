Food Lover's launches Hunger Month as millions remain food insecure

Food Lover's Market, in partnership with Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, Simpl Juice, Westfalia avocados, Crest Shelf potatoes and onions, and ZZ2 tomatoes, is launching its fifth Hunger Month campaign this May, encouraging consumers to contribute a meal to FoodForward SA by purchasing partner products.
Says Kate Marais, CSI manager for Food Lover’s Market: “We hit our target of feeding 1 million South Africans in 2020. We would love to meet and exceed that total this year. With 30 million food-insecure South Africans, of which 14 million go to bed hungry every day, it’s easy to understand that hunger and food insecurity is a very serious issue in our country.”
By partnering with FoodForward SA, Food Lover’s Market and the Hunger Month partners hope to reach and exceed 1 million meals through its “contribute-a-meal” mechanism. Any of the partner products, purchased between 1 May and 28 May 2021, will contribute the required R0.85c needed to provide one meal to a hungry person through FoodForward SA.
Products include:
- Tru-Cape: 1.5kg Econopak apples and pears
- ZZ2: All varieties of 6kg tomatoes
- Simpl juice: All varieties of 1.5l juice
- Westfalia: A box of avocados
- Crest Shelf - 7kg pocket of potatoes
Says Andy du Plessis, managing director of Food Forward SA: “We are very proud to be part of the fifth consecutive Hunger Month campaign. The initiative not only provides us with critical support to provide over 1 million meals to half a million vulnerable beneficiaries across the country, it provides Food Lover’s Market customers an opportunity to play their part in helping to address food insecurity in a very practical way.”
Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing managing director Roelf Pienaar says that while Tru-Cape values all partnerships, it is especially appreciative of collaborations where the quality of life of the most vulnerable people is improved in the process: “As growers of food, we are acutely aware of the role we play in providing healthy food for South Africans and for people in 105 countries around the world.”
