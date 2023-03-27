Primedia Outdoor's Jorja Wilkins joins WOO task force

Primedia Outdoor's marketing executive Jorja Wilkins will be one of the 12 expert OOH professionals to join World out of home (WOO) WOO's new sustainability task force.

WOO Sustainability Task Force. Source: Supplied.

The task force is led by BlowUP Media’s Katrin Robertson. The other members are: Adam Green from Broadsign Reach in Canada, Dentsu Global Head of OOH Ben Milne, the US OAAA’s Jeff Jan, Judd Guthmiller of Daktronics, Kai-Marcus Thäsler from Germany’s FAW e.V. OOH trade association, JCDecaux chief sustainability and quality officer Lénaïc Pineau, Clear Channel UK CMO Martin Corke, Annina B. Bleek, senior vice president Solutions Studio, Ströer Media Solutions, Evolve OOH’s Danielle Austin and Omnicom Media Group’s head of sustainable solutions Stephanie Helen Scheller.

Going green

The WOO Sustainability Task Forces mission is to make the global OOH media platform more sustainable and “green”. OOH takes an active role in shaping urban spaces and emotionally connecting audiences with powerful messages and therefore has a significant impact on urban societies.

The intention of the Task force is to share innovative ways to maximise the positive impact of OOH platforms and minimise their OOH carbon footprint. The aim is to support our members to sharply reduce emissions and make a positive contribution to achieving global targets for greenhouse gas reduction.

Responsibility for all industries

Task Force Lead Robertson says: “Global emissions are an overriding concern and responsibility for all major industries. Many OOH companies are already taking big steps to improve their environmental performance and the Task Force’s role is to pull together and highlight the best such initiatives so that all WOO’s members - media owners, national associations, tech companies and agencies - can play their part.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support from the industry so far, as the scope and breadth of the Task Force indicates. Forthcoming initiatives will begin with a shareable database including all relevant sustainability information while sustainability will also take centre stage at WOO’s next Global Congress in Lisbon from 7 to 9 June.”