FundiConnect and Ster-Kinekor give away free IMAX movie tickets for John Wick: Chapter Four

FundiConnect, in partnership with Ster-Kinekor, are giving away two free movie tickets to students to see John Wick: Chapter Four in any participating IMAX cinema in South Africa.

"We are excited to partner with Ster-Kinekor to offer this incredible opportunity to students across South Africa," Kezia Rossouw, Business Development Manager at FundiConnect. "We understand the financial constraints that students face, and we are committed to making their experience of student life as enjoyable as possible. We hope that this partnership will provide students with a fun and memorable experience."

The partnership between FundiConnect and Ster-Kinekor underscores the companies' shared commitment to enhancing the lives of South African students. Through this partnership, students will have access to world-class cinema technology and an immersive movie experience that they will remember for a long time.

"We are delighted to partner with FundiConnect to give students access to an exceptional cinematic experience in IMAX," says the team at Ster-Kinekor. "We are confident that John Wick: Chapter Four in IMAX will be unforgettable for all students who take up this opportunity."

The competition is open to all students in South Africa and is being held on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To enter, students simply need to follow FundiConnect's social media accounts and follow the prompts.

The competition will close on 5 April 2023. Winners will be announced on 6 April 2023 on FundiConnect's social media pages. Terms and conditions apply.

