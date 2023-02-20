OOH and DOOH solution for Africa launches

A partnership between Moving Walls, a global outdoor advertising technology provider, and Dentsu Africa, a multinational specialist digital marketing and communications firm, will see a full-stack Out of Home (OOH) advertising technology platform launch across multiple markets on the continent.

This will include a Digital Out of Home (DOOH) tech solution, that includes a supply-side platform that will aggregate OOH inventory information and connect media owners in the continent to advanced inventory and campaign management tools.

Advertisers can also leverage advanced DOOH activation and measurement capabilities from a single platform.

The solution is set to launch in three of the largest African markets with a series of pilot campaigns for leading brands.

“With its global scale and platforms that address the entire ecosystem, Moving Walls is the ideal partner to launch these new DOOH capabilities for our region,” says Alex Tutu, regional director at Dentsu Location Services.

“It is especially important that this is a tech solution that allows for flexible customisations for the different markets we are launching in,” adds Tut.

Srikanth Ramachandran, founder and group CEO of Moving Walls says such a partnership is ideal to quickly scale solutions to a region where OOH remains fragmented.

“Our platforms have been battle-tested in regions where even neighbouring countries have vastly different OOH ecosystems. By launching this solution with Dentsu, some of the largest advertisers across Africa will be able to transform how they run OOH advertising.”

Higher percentage OOH in Africa

OOH attracts a relatively higher percentage share of advertising in Africa compared to other regions, it was revealed during World Out-of-Home Forum in Africa last year.

While television and radio have mostly remained fairly stable and newspapers and print have been declining, OOH spending has continued to grow. Studies suggest that OOH media account for 13% of advertising revenue in most key African markets.

With about 1.3 billion people the continent is the second-largest and second-most populous after Asia. It is also home to the world’s fastest-growing middle class and a vibrant young population.

This will be an attractive demographic for businesses and brands in the coming decades and the OOH canvas has continued to grow with the rise of digital screens in venues like shopping malls, airports, and residential areas.