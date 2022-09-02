Industries

    #WomensMonth made possible by

    Primedia Outdoor celebrates women in a big way

    2 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Outdoor
    Primedia Outdoor joined in the Women's Month celebrations by showcasing its astounding female staff and clients. Women across Primedia's OOH network were invited to share their own personalised messages and photos in line with supplied topics:
    1. “Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future” The concept of Generation Equality is a global campaign and links South Africa to global efforts to achieve gender equality by 2030.
    2. Tell us why you’re proud to be a woman.
    3. Tell us why you are proud of the women in your life.
    Primedia Outdoor celebrates women in a big way

    In total, there were 38 submissions from staff and women in the media industry screened across Primedia Outdoor’s roadside digital billboards located in South Africa during the month of August 2022.

    “Women’s Month presented the perfect opportunity for us at Primedia Outdoor to really shine the spotlight on some of the incredibly talented women in our industry, celebrating their uniqueness and the creativity that they bring to what we do,” commented Dave Roberts, CEO of Primedia Outdoor.

    Primedia Outdoor celebrates women in a big way

    “We received such positive feedback on this campaign! So many OOH industry players were over the moon to see their faces flighted alongside their inspirational messages during Women’s Month – for some, it was their first time seeing their own face on a billboard, which in itself is rather exciting,” commented Jorja Wilkins, marketing and marketing services executive at Primedia Outdoor.

    Primedia Outdoor wishes to thank all the special women in the OOH industry for their contributions to this Women’s Month campaign and for all the hard work they put in to making the industry what it is. A very happy Women’s Month to all!

    Primedia Outdoor
    Primedia Outdoor is a national outdoor advertising media specialist. Part of the Out-of- Home division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, Primedia Outdoor focuses primarily on the marketing and selling of outdoor advertising signage.
    Read more: women's month, Primedia Outdoor, Dave Roberts, Jorja Wilkins

