    Jacaranda FM brings back 'Only Local' pop-up station this Heritage Month

    2 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Jacaranda FM
    As Jacaranda FM continues to innovate the digital radio space, the station celebrates local music this Heritage Month with its 'Only Local' pop-up station.
    Jacaranda FM brings back 'Only Local' pop-up station this Heritage Month

    In celebration of Heritage Month, Jacaranda FM is bringing back its exciting ‘Only Local’ digital pop-up station that is set to showcase the very best of South African music. The pop-up station launches on 1 September 2022 on www.jacarandafm.com and will run until 30 September 2022.

    Jacaranda FM’s ‘Only Local’ pop-up station will showcase Mzansi’s biggest hits across genres, feature interviews and other content that celebrate our heritage and talent. South Africa is known for its diverse music scene and this exciting pop-up station will celebrate the very best of South African pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, gqom, amapiano and more this month.

    “Supporting local artists is part of our brand DNA. Our Friday Live local musician showcase on Breakfast with Martin Bester is so popular that a month-long spotlight on Mzansi’s best and up-and-coming talent plugs right into our offering of ‘More Music you Love’ for our listeners,” says Hennie Myburgh, programme manager at Jacaranda FM.

    ‘Only Local’ is just one of the pop-up stations planned by Jacaranda FM in the months to come. These pop-up stations will allow Jacaranda FM to connect with its community on an ongoing, themed basis and compliments the daily product which is already consumed by millions of people across South Africa.

    “Our listeners love a curated local music line-up, which is why we recently also launched The SA Music Show with Thabiso Khambule, a weekend show dedicated to playing to the best SA tunes. The ‘Only Local’ pop-up station takes this concept and amplifies it digitally for a month when South Africans come together to celebrate all that makes us different and brings us together – through music, a common language we all value and celebrate collectively,” adds Myburgh.

    'Only Local' is streaming 24/7 until the end of September. Go to https://www.jacarandafm.com/jac-pop-listen-live/ to listen live.


    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.

