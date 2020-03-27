OOH Company news South Africa

Tractor is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lizelle McConnell to the position of Head of Sales

Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
Lizelle is no stranger to the OOH industry, with her in depth experience in the industry which includes servicing some of the biggest media agencies and clients across Johannesburg and Cape Town, she has been pivotal to the growth of Tractor Outdoor.
Lizelle McConnell, Head of Sales
Lizelle previously worked in the airport advertising space as an experienced sales and media executive specialising in digital, airport advertising and media planning across different sectors.

Simon Wall, CEO of Tractor said, “During these past few months with Lizelle joining Tractor, she has increased knowledge of our operations as well as build a great relationship with our sales team. Her experience coupled with her commitment and passion towards the entire team showed us that this was the best and natural position for her. On behalf of the Tractor group, I would like to congratulate Lizelle and wish her all the best in this new role."

Lizelle has grown with the company over the past few months, including taking on the role of Head of Sales for Gauteng and being appointed to join the executive management team of Tractor just last year. Some of the highlights she has achieved at Tractor over the past few months include: selling across a variety of platforms, implementing new sales strategies, improving internal processes and bringing a new dynamic to the Joburg office.

“I am excited to work alongside such a young and talented sales team. My vision as the Head of Sales for South Africa is to bring a female voice to the leadership team, driving a high-performance culture, providing guidance, developing and leading the sales team and other upcoming women and men in the industry. I am very passionate about OOH and I aim to drive that passion across the business while remaining adaptive to change. I believe that in order to be effective and successful in this fast-paced industry you need to remain agile, authentic and move with the times and stay relevant to your team and client needs. It’s a challenge, and I’m up for it!” says Lizelle.

To get in touch with the Tractor team regarding OOH advertising please contact 086 999 0226, alternatively email

For more information about Tractor visit their website here.

Tractor Outdoor Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
Tractor is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lizelle McConnell to the position of Head of Sales

