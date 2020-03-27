Research Company news South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Sign up for the Kantar webinar | Are you ready to navigate growth in a Covid-19 world?

Issued by: Kantar
Join our webinar on Tuesday, 31 March from 11 am-12.30 pm. Kantar experts will share six significant shifts you can expect for channels, consumers, brands, media and organisations in South Africa - and unpack the data from our study along with their recommendations to help you navigate for growth.

The first case of Covid-19, the novel coronavirus, was identified in China on 17 November 2019. In just four months, the marketplace has shifted dramatically. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global pandemic on 11 March 2020 and President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will go into lockdown after Thursday, 26 March.

As humans, Covid-19 is affecting every sphere of life – from the products we consume, to how we shop, work and socialise, to our enduring attitudes to life. This is likely to be a watershed moment that will change behaviour not just during the crisis, but in the ‘new normal’ to follow.

As brands and businesses navigate the shifting landscape, we’re here to help. Join us to understand more about the six shifts and how to navigate these uncertain times to weather the crisis and prepare for recovery. Sharing local data, global experience and best practice, we’ll help your business navigate for growth:
  • How are South Africans responding to the Covid-19 world?
  • What are the shifts happening in the landscape today for consumers, channels, categories, media, brands and organisations?
  • How should brands respond during the Covid-19 epidemic?
  • What can you expect as the ‘new normal’ post-Covid-19?

A snapshot of what South Africans are feeling from the Covid-19 Barometer, Kantar’s syndicated study in how Covid-19 is influencing consumer behaviour, attitudes and expectations – covering over 30 markets.

click to enlarge


Kantar's press office

Kantar Kantar is the world's leading data, insights and consulting company. We understand more about how people think, feel, shop, share, vote and view than anyone else. Combining our expertise in human understanding with advanced technologies, Kantar's 30,000 people help the world's leading organisations succeed and grow.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: World Health Organisation, Kantar, Covid-19

Related

Tractor is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lizelle McConnell to the position of Head of Sales

Issued by Tractor Outdoor

Sign up for the Kantar webinar | Are you ready to navigate growth in a Covid-19 world?

Issued by Kantar

Creating brave ideas to tackle Covid-19 challenges

Issued by Loeries

Hot 91.9FM is still bringing you the best in old skool music and R&B

Issued by Hot 91.9FM

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.