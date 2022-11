Real estate investment trust Attacq Limited is set to list on A2X Markets, effective 16 November 2022. Attacq will retain its primary listing on the JSE.

Attacq is well known for its flagship development of Waterfall City.

The Reit will join seven other real estate companies with a secondary listing on A2X, these include Growthpoint Properties, Equites Property Fund, Fairvest, MAS, NEPI Rockcastle, SA Corporate Real Estate and Stor-Age.

The listing will bring the number of instruments listed on A2X to 89 with a combined market capitalisation of around R5tn. Over 50% of the SA property market, measured by market cap, now have listings on A2X.