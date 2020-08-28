Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Public Sector Manager celebrates Women's Month

28 Aug 2020
Issued by: Topco Media
The latest issue of the GCIS' Public Sector Manager publication is available for download.

This special Women's Month edition celebrates women in the public sector and features important in-depth articles on:
    - President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for an end to the oppression of women
    - SA's journey to gender equality
    - Government acting against Covid-19 corruption
    - The public-private partnerships critical to SA's future and more
Download your copy here

The Public Sector Manager communicates with the strategic component of the government's target audiences - senior public sector managers. The magazine aims to help public sector/government managers and their departments/agencies to improve the quality of the services they provide by reporting on management innovations and best practices within the public sector.

For more information visit https://www.publicsectormanager.co.za/

Topco MediaDYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Read more: Topco Media, Cyril Ramaphosa, Women's Month, gender equality, Covid-19

