Public Sector Manager celebrates Women's Month

The latest issue of the GCIS' Public Sector Manager publication is available for download.

- President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for an end to the oppression of women

- SA's journey to gender equality

- Government acting against Covid-19 corruption

- The public-private partnerships critical to SA's future and more

This special Women's Month edition celebrates women in the public sector and features important in-depth articles on: The magazine communicates with the strategic component of the government's target audiences - senior public sector managers. The magazine aims to help public sector/government managers and their departments/agencies to improve the quality of the services they provide by reporting on management innovations and best practices within the public sector.