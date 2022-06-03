Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaPerfect WordIMC ConferencePrimedia BroadcastingVicinity MediaRocketseedRed & YellowDMASAIrvine PartnersClockworkDentsuOgilvy South AfricaEverlyticKantarBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Social Media and Marketing Administrator Johannesburg
  • Social Media and Community Assistant Cape Town
  • Social Media Officer Johannesburg
  • Social Media Manager Johannesburg
  • Digital Strategist Johannesburg
  • FIT Travel/Tour Consultant Cape Town
  • Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Multi-Talented Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Head of Social/Social Media Director - Technology Bartle, Great Britain
  • Mid Project Manager Stellenbosch
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Meta launches Amber Alerts on Instagram

    3 Jun 2022
    Meta has announced the launch of Amber Alerts on Instagram.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Similar to Facebook, alerts will be shown to people who are most likely in a position to help – those within the designated search area. The alert will include important details about the missing child such as a photo, description, location of the abduction and any other available information. By sharing the alerts with friends across Meta platforms, people can further spread the word and help galvanize the community.

    Image sourced from
    Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg departs company

    1 day ago


    This feature was developed in partnership with organisations like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US, the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico, the Australian Federal Police and more.

    These alerts are rare and specific to the search area. If you get one, it means there is an active search for a missing child nearby. In order to know who to show these alerts to, we use a variety of signals, including the city you list on your profile, your IP address and location services (if you have it turned on).

    Image supplied: Instagram has launched Amber Alerts
    Image supplied: Instagram has launched Amber Alerts

    “Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program,” said Michelle DeLaune, president and CEO at the NCMEC. “We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”

    In 2015, Amber Alerts were launched on Facebook. Since then, the alerts have assisted in hundreds of successful child endangerment cases in the US and around the world.

    Are we Zooming towards the metaverse?
    Are we Zooming towards the metaverse?

    By 19 May 2022


    For example, in 2020, Amanda Disley and her husband helped rescue 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia of Springfield, Massachusetts after seeing an Amber Alert on Facebook. And in 2016, an Amber Alert was issued after a four-year-old girl was abducted in Lakeland, Florida. Kaytlin Brown, an anaesthesia technician at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee was on her lunch break when she saw the alert on Facebook, recognised the missing child and quickly took action.

    The Amber Alerts feature on Instagram will become available in South Africa and 24 other countries in the coming weeks.
    NextOptions
    Read more: social media, Instagram, Meta

    Related

    Clockwork's mentoring programme, GrowthLab, invests in young staff for comprehensive career growth
    ClockworkClockwork's mentoring programme, GrowthLab, invests in young staff for comprehensive career growth1 day ago
    Image sourced from
    Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg departs company1 day ago
    #SnackOnThis: NFT Boom, flexible working and mosquitoes
    #SnackOnThis: NFT Boom, flexible working and mosquitoes3 days ago
    #TheSocialAshTag: D&AD PR category trends for 2022
    #TheSocialAshTag: D&AD PR category trends for 202227 May 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: Checkers ad is charming
    #OrchidsandOnions: Checkers ad is charming24 May 2022
    Source: © business2community Your hashtagged post matters more than you know
    The importance of hashtagging24 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz