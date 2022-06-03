Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon

In a South African first, Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar raised R20m for the Peninsula School Feeding Association in a 12-hour radiothon yesterday. This is the largest amount ever raised by a South African radio station.

This radiothon was in aid of the Peninsula School Feeding Association and coincided with the start of Youth Month. The NGO provides two nutritious meals daily to learners across the Western Cape who would otherwise go hungry.The initiative was kicked off bywho donated R100,000 on behalf of the company and who made a personal donation in memory of his late father."This was an absolutely world-class action, and a way in which we could all serve our community as good corporate citizens. I am so proud of what we achieved as a province and a country today. Thank you to everyone who committed to feeding our future," says Procter.Hundreds of businesses joined thousands of listeners and school children across the province in pledging towards the Peninsula School Feeding Association. Some notable pledges include:R100,000 from KFC South Africa, R287,000 from Nando's South Africa, R100,000 from Plascon South Africa, R75,000 from the Brian Habana Foundation, R200,000 from Betway, R250,000 from Habanero, R50,000 from Huawei South Africa, R50,000 from Mercedes Benz Western Cape, R120,000 from Chatz Connect / Vodacom 4U, R100,000 from Hyprop Investments, R100,000 from Capitec, R175,000 from The Prescient Group, R62,000 from Spur, R100,000 from World Sports Betting, R50,000 from Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, R50,000 from Flash Mobile Vending, R50,000 from Balwin Properties, R500,000 from Bidfood, R50,000 from Media24, R100,000 from @Home, R200,000 from Betfred SA, R250,000 from Glenryck and Pioneer Fishing, R200,000 from Allan Grey Investments, R50,000 from Red Rocket Independent Power Producer, R100,000 from Vasco's Restaurant, R150,000 from Takealot Group, R100,000 from Daytona, R100,000 from The Vault, R67,000 from Octotel, R100,000 from Evolution Gaming, R50,000 from Big Concerts, R500,000 from Equities Property Fund, R100,000 from Clickatel, R50,000 from RCS Financial Services, R50,000 from Mambo's Storage and Home, R90,000 from Homechoice, Finchoice and PayJustNow, R60,000 from Tiger Brands, R50,000 from FPB Property Group, R100,000 from Konica Minolta, R50,000 from Spar Western Cape, R50,000 from Investec, R500,000 from Play.co.za, R100,000 from Yes Play and R50,000 from PWC. Confirm: R50,000 from Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages, R250,000 from Grandwest Casino.As the radiothon drew to an end at 6pm on Wednesday 1 June, the amount raised was R19.2m. LottoStar pledged the last R800,000 to get to R20m. They also matched every donation up to R4m.Says: "As a company, our motto has always been that charity is not an obligation, it's our privilege. Every campaign we do has links to charity, it's in our company DNA. And as a parent, this cause is particularly close to our hearts. I am so proud of what we achieved today. The people and businesses of South Africa have truly stepped up to feed our future."